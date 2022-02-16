Despite feeling at a slight disadvantage because he was hosting his first training session with the Reggae Girlz team since being reappointed, Head Coach Vinimore “Vin” Blaine is nevertheless banking on the players' experience to get the job done.

Blaine shared his thoughts after he and his technical team conducted a light one-hour session at Stadium East on Tuesday to whet the Girlz's appetite for action.

Though arriving on the island less than 24 hours ago, the squad which boasts a core of players from the historic 2019 World Cup campaign, led by talismanic striker Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, showed no real signs of weariness, as they breezed through tactical drills.

That session is one of only two that Blaine and his assistants Toni Cowan and Everton Edwards will have with the team before Thursday's opening World Cup qualifying fixture against Bermuda at the National Stadium.

Wednesday's second session, the veteran coach says, will be more focused on a starting team for the game.

“Basically, what we did was look at certain areas, how they played, and get them to play the ball around. So we just wanted to get them playing and then tomorrow (Wednesday), we will do some more serious work on the starting 11, how they should move and what they should be doing,” Blaine told reporters after the session.

One of the areas of target for Blaine is the defensive line which will be missing former captain Konya Plummer, for personal reasons, while holding midfielder Marlo Sweatman and customary left-back Deneisha Blackwood were omitted from the 23 due to injuries.

Still, the veteran tactician believes he has enough quality in the team to shape a formidable defensive line with the likes of Allyson Swaby, Dominique Bond-Flasza, Chantelle Swaby, Vyan Sampson, and others.

“I recognised some things from the games in the past, and defensively we lost our captain Konya Plummer, so we have to basically find a new back four and a defensive midfielder because one of our defensive midfielders got injured prior to us coming here. So it's a lot of changes we will be doing and so basically today (yesterday) was just to get them playing and get their feet wet,” Blaine noted.

“Not all,” he added, when asked if he was pleased with what he saw on the day.

“But just the organisation of the defence I want to see a little better. How they approach the ball, instead of selling themselves and how to approach the ball properly. So that's one of the things I was paying attention to,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mireya Grey and Alika Keene were also missing from Tuesday's session but were scheduled to arrive later in the evening.

When asked whether or not his players feel pressured to deliver on the back of their male counterparts' failed campaign, Blaine pointed out that is a non-issue.

“I never heard them speak about it... if they did it's not in my presence, but what I get from them is that they are very positive. The new players that come in might be a little nervous but after they start playing, nerves will go,” the tactician said.

Squad: Sydney Schneider, Yazmeen Jamieson, Rebecca Spencer, Allyson Swaby, Chantelle Swaby, Vyan Simpson, Logan McFadden, Malikae Dayes, Mikayla Dayes, Alika Keene, Kalyssa Van Zanten Chinyelu Asher, Sashana Campbell, Gabrielle Gayle, Jody Brown, Khadija Shaw, Tiffany Cameron, Trudi Carter, Dominique Bond-Flasza, Kayla McCoy, Tiernny Wiltshire, Olufolasade Adamolekun, Mireya Grey