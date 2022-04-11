Blaine brimming after Reggae Girlz nine-goal blitz

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Interim Reggae Girlz Head Coach Vinimore “Vin” Blaine was smiling from ear to ear, evidently pleased with the way his team conducted business against the Cayman Islands on Saturday.

Not only was the 9-0 scoreline just what Blaine and his assistants Toni Cowan, Everton Edwards and Kevin McGreskin desired, but the manner in which the Girlz executed was a true reflection of what the star-studded team is capable of doing when focused.

The fluidity of their build-ups and movement off the ball in breaking down a packed Cayman Islands defence — complemented by individual flair at times — had the over 1,400 spectators in a sold out grandstand at Truman Bodden Sports Complex buzzing with excitement during and after the game.

Crowd favourites Trudi Carter (7th, 16th, 17th) and Captain Khadija “Bunny” Shaw (54th, 56th, 65th) both had a hat-trick, while rising star Jody Brown (14th) and substitute Kayla McCoy (88th) got one each. The other was a 12th-minute own goal by Cayman defender Tamoy Phillips.

“These players understand what we needed to do. The first objective was to overcome the goal difference so we could go into the game against Dom Rep [Dominican Republic] a bit more comfortable, and so I think it was good for them getting the support from the Jamaicans here who showed their appreciation for a job well done,” Blaine told the Jamaica Observer.

“The Girlz enjoyed the game — and that showed in their performance. I always say if we play well then the goals will come. After scoring two goals Bunny asked to stay on to score the hat-trick, and she did! So, for me, that shows the desire and commitment to bring success to the team,” he added.

While celebrating the performance, which has all but secured them a spot in this summer's Concacaf Women's Championship, Blaine remained mindful that improvement is needed for the games ahead, starting with Tuesday's top-of-the-table clash with Dominican Republic at Sabina Park in Kingston.

The Girlz currently head Group C on nine points due to a superior four-goal difference over Dominican Republic, who are also on nine points.

In a move to get the squad refreshed and refocused the technical staff feted the players to an outing at the Sting Ray City attraction prior to returning to Jamaica on Sunday.

“We still have more to do and the players know exactly what is required for another tough game on Tuesday, so we decided to give them some rest — and I don't think they will be overwhelmed by this,” said Blaine.

He continued: “We, the coaching staff, now have to ensure that they don't take the performance for granted. We did what we had to for this [Cayman Islands] game, the chemistry was much better than in Grenada, and we just have to go back and see how we can shore up in defence.

“I think, defensively, we still have a little work to do and I don't think we are 100 per cent attacking wise, but we have seen enough that we can work with going forward.”

Meanwhile, Shaw also welcomed the improved performance.

“Yeah, every game we are getting to know each other more. Some of the players are just coming in and just joining us so by playing games and getting used to the different personalities we have definitely progressed, and we just have to keep going,” she reasoned.