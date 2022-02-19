WE WANT MORE!

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada — Though expressing satisfaction with the Reggae Girlz' opening win, Head Coach Vinimore “Vin” Blaine believes the time is now for his team to start improving in their vulnerable areas ahead of the next phase of the Concacaf Women's Championship where they are bound to face more formidable foes.

His sentiments stem from the expectation that the Girlz should comfortably secure Group C honours during this qualifying phase to join top-ranked teams USA and Canada in the final eight-team tournament scheduled to take place July 4-18 in Mexico.

While the 4-0 whipping of Bermuda gave his team an expected solid start, Blaine pointed out that he was more interested in seeing how the players, particularly those in defence and parts of the midfield, held their own.

A brace from talismanic striker Khadija Shaw (79th and 90th), and one each from rising star Jody Brown (21st) and Trudi Carter (30th), got the job done for the Girlz — who were by no means polished in going about their duties.

“The performance for your first game is one that any coach would welcome. The Girlz were relaxed, they enjoyed the game, they passed around the ball was good, and their movements off the ball was good as well.

“It took a little time to score but we knew it was coming because they were just getting their feet wet,” Blaine said.

“What I was watching is how they played in certain areas because going forward, we will play better teams so there are some areas that you have to look at. It didn't bother us in this game but going forward we have to correct those things, even though we won 4-0,” he added.

Since being reappointed Blaine has stressed the need to strengthen their defensive fortitude and parts of the midfield, especially in the absence of Konya Plummer, Deneisha Blackwood, Marlo Sweatman and Havana Solaun — all four World Cup players who were critical in those positions.

Still, with 13 others from the 2019 World Cup squad at his disposal, Blaine in all his wisdom is seeking to bring the versatility of those players into play. In doing so he dispatched Kayla McCoy in an unusual central midfield role and did she please him!

“She came in as a forward and I told her a few days ago that she is going to play my number six position, and she readily accepted. She just said, “Okay coach” and carried on. She did an excellent job in the game and I couldn't ask for better from her,” Blaine said in praising the Rangers FC striker.

Even though the Jamaicans are in second behind the Dominican Republic, who hammered Grenada 9-0 on goal difference, the veteran tactician is confident that the reverse will be true after the second round of games on Sunday.

Blaine and his team have settled in well after arriving in the Spice Isle on Friday ahead of what he believes will be a stroll against the hosts.

“It's going to be emotional but we are going to win the game; they [Grenada] are going to get beaten. And it's hard for me, because I started the programme there and it went down and now they are trying to come back up. So, they are coming up against a tough team in us. They got nine from Dominican Republic and so this is going to be another tough game for them,” he noted.

“This is a strong team and I think we took care of a good team in Bermuda. They are going to be fighting with Dominican Republic in the April window and at that time we will know what we have to do. So, I'm not worried about it [being second now]; I wanted a win to start and I couldn't ask for anything better,” Blaine ended