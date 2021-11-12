Blake, Seegobin part ways after more than decade

Former World Championships men's 100m champion Yohan Blake and his long-time mentor/agent Cubie Seegobin have parted ways after working together for more than a decade.

The split was announced on Wednesday in a release from Seegobin saying, “Both parties separated amicably on August 13, 2021”, just days after the Tokyo Olympics.

Blake, who qualified to run the 100m and 200m at the Games but withdrew from the latter after failing to make it to the final of the 100m, was part of the men's 4x100m relays team that qualified for the final but failed to medal.

Seegobin said during the 12 years he helped to guide Blake they “achieved tremendous successes,” adding, “as a team, along with legendary coach Glen Mills, Mr Blake created history by becoming the youngest man ever to win the 100m world title”.

Blake, who turned professional after finishing his glittering high school career at St Jago High, also won silver medals in both the 100m and 200m at the London 2012 Olympic Games behind then training partner Usain Bolt.

The release also hailed Blake's successes saying: “Today he remains the joint second-fastest all-time over 100m and the second-fastest ever over 200m...Without question, one of the all-time greats, and I take this opportunity to publicly wish Mr Blake nothing but the best in his future endeavours.”

