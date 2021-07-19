Blake, Tapper, Whyte win final prep races

YOHAN Blake, Megan Tapper, and Ronda Whyte were among five Jamaican winners at yesterday's American Track League meet held in Mission Viejo, California, as they wound down preparations for the Olympic Games set to start in Tokyo, Japan, later this week.

Just under a dozen Jamaican athletes who are headed to Tokyo took part in the meet. Jevaughn Minzie and Tovea Jenkins were also winners, while former junior national representative Jazeel Murphy achieved two personal best performances in the 100m and 200m.

Blake, Tapper and Whyte are set to contest individual events in Tokyo while Minzie and Jenkins were named in relay pools.

Blake and national 200m champion Rasheed Dwyer were involved in another close finish but this time Blake got the edge as both men were timed in 20.22 seconds (1.8m/s), with Jamaicans finishing in the top four spots.

At the Jamaican championships, Dwyer had run down Blake in the last 30 metres to win the title.

Yesterday Minzie took third place with a personal best 20.29 seconds with Murphy running 20.49, under the 20.56 he ran at the Jamaican championships earlier this year.

Tapper, who was a surprise winner at the championships, won yesterday in a wind-aided 12.48 (3.6m/s) with fellow Olympian Yanique Thompson taking third in 12.75. American Evonne Britton was second in 12.72.

Whyte, who will seek to replicate her World Championships finals placing, won the 400m hurdles in a relatively easy 55.57, with Puerto Rico's Grace Claxton second in 56.26 and Canadian Noelle Montcalm taking third with 56.37.

Minzie, who had run 10.18 seconds (0.5m/s) in the preliminary rounds, clocked a wind-aided 10.09 (2.3m/s) in the men's 100m final with American Chris Royster taking second with the same time, just under his personal best 10.08. Travis Collins placed third in 10.10.

Jamaican champion Tyquendo Tracey was fourth in 10.11, Murphy was sixth in 10.15 after running a lifetime best 10.17 (0.5m/s) in prelims, lowering the 10.25 he had run at the World Under-20 Championship in Barcelona, Spain, in 2012. Javoy Tucker finished seventh in 10.22 seconds.

Jenkins won her first race outside of Jamaica this season after she clocked 51.53 to cross the line first in the women's 400m, beating American Jaide Stepter- 51.87. Jamaican Anastacia Le-Roy took third in a season's best 51.99.

Nathon-Allen ran a season's best 45.98 for the runner-up spot in the men's 400m, beaten by American Khallifah Rosser who ran 45.74. Jamaican Demish Gaye was given fourth place as he ran the same time (46.04) as third-place Derrick Mokaleng of South Africa.

Remona Burchell, who is part of the Jamaican women 4x100m relay pool, was third in the 100m in a wind-aided 11.24 (2.5m/s) as American Candace Hill won with 10.99 and Barbadian Tristan Evelyn was third in 11.23.

Hill also won the women's 200m, running a wind-aided 22.30 (3.3m/s)and beating Le-Roy 22.79, with Burchell finishing sixth in 23.63.