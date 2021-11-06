Blazin Nuclear Noon set to explode in $1-m race

After an impressive win in the O & S Tack Room Trophy last Sunday (October 31) over six furlongs (1,200m), Nuclear Noon makes a quick return to the races to face older horses for the first time in the top-rated $1-million Overnight Allowance event at Caymanas Park today.

The Anthony Nunes-conditioned Nuclear Noon easily defeated rivals by 2 ¼ lengths six days ago. That victory came with a good time of 1:12.4 for the distance, which is an indication that the three-year-old bay colt is fighting fit and ready to roll again, although this is his first time at this level.

The three-year-old and upward event going over the minimum trip on the round course at five furlongs (1,000m) is positioned as the 10th and final race on the cord with a post time of 4:55 pm. First race is at 11:45 am.

Bred by Nuclear Wayne out of the Yankee Gentleman mare Noon It Is, Nuclear Noon has raced nine times this season, holding three victories with three seconds, one third and earnings of $2,612,600 to his credit. Jockey Robert Halledeen remains in the saddle at weight of 53.0kgs (117 lb) and, from this convenient mark, should lead home rivals here.

On paper, Deep Blue Sea looks likely the exacta horse here. Deep Blue Sea, trained by Ryan Darby, is known for speed with his last success coming at five furlongs in high claiming. Deep Blue Sea has a good chance of winning, but will find the three-year-old Nuclear Noon tough to crack. Daniel Satchell will ride at 55.0kgs (121 lb).

The likes of El Profesor, Drummer Boy and Unknown Soldier should make the race interesting throughout.

El Profesor tried his luck against the 'big boys' last Saturday in the Gold Cup over seven furlongs (1,400m) on October 23 and went home earning — finishing in fifth place by 10 ¼ lengths. This sprint is a tad short for him, but with rivals holding no terrors, El Profesor can make a stand in the final furlong, especially if the speedsters crack.

Drummer Boy has raced 14 times this season without a win so far. But now has his best opportunity in recent times to notch that first win of the year as he is comfortable in this batch. Drummer Boy cannot be written off but the task at hand is difficult.

Unknown Soldier should have stripped fitter from his last two runs in this class. He was seen on the front end against more talented rivals on October 31, making the distance of five furlongs to his liking.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Smokescreen/Zi Beast/Sir Budget

Race 2) Ha Gow Siu Mei/Brinks/Runaway Algo

Race 3) Buckaluck/Mother Nature/Smokey Topaz

Race 4) Money Marshall/Riddim Up/Faulyna Forever

Race 5) Miss Francis/Cup Cake/Silverstine

Race 6) Artesia/Will The Conquerer/It's a Boy

Race 7) The Trojanwarrior/Whispering Magic/El Fuego

Race 8) Santorini/Unruly Boss/Den Street

Race 9) Tomohawk/Olde Wharf/No Identity

Race 10) Nuclear Noon/Deep Blue Sea/El Profesor