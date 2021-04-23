HELP MY MOM, PLEASE!

Jamaican Olympian Akeem Bloomfield was left distraught after discovering on Sunday that his mother is battling cancer.

He has proceeded to set up a GoFundMe account as he pleads for help for his ailing mom.

Bloomfield, who represented Jamaica at the 2019 Doha World Championships where he finished eighth in the 400m final, posted a picture of his mother, Elizabeth Palmer, hugging him at the airport.

According to Bloomfield, who is based in Florida, his mother was diagnosed in 2018 but she kept it from her children because she thought she was protecting them.

“I found out Sunday morning that my mom has stage four breast cancer that spread to her bones,” Bloomfield revealed.

“Her cancer has broken down her spine so bad that she is now paralysed from the waist down. She has to undergo surgery to fix her spine before she starts chemotherapy in hopes of saving her life,” he added.

The former Kingston College star, who went to the University of Auburn before signing a professional contract with Puma, said his family cannot afford the huge cost to help his mother.

“The medical expenses are a lot and me and my family will be doing as much as we can to help remedy the situation,” said Bloomfield.

“However, the medical bills are too much for us to handle alone. There is a link with a GoFundMe dedicated towards helping to save my mom. Any support helps even if it's just sharing the GoFundMe and whispering a word of prayer for her,” said Bloomfield.

Up to Thursday, the GoFundMe account with a picture of Bloomfield, his sister Kaydene Wright and their mother was, showing a total of US$16,000 with a target goal of US$65,000.

His sister Wright posted an impassionated plea that she is not ready to lose her mother just yet.

“Our mom is only 51 years old and we have not had the opportunity to give back to her for the sacrifices she made to help us be who we are today,” said Wright.

“Please help us give our mom her best chance at life as we cannot bear to lose her. Not this soon,” she noted.

Recently things have not been going well for Bloomfield, who is seen as one of Jamaica's medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics, as he got injured two weeks ago and is now racing against the clock to be fit.