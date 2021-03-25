Bloomfield undecided between 200m and 400m as he looks to Tokyo

Following his impressive 20.75 season opener over the 200m, Jamaica's Akeem Bloomfield has left the door open as to which event he will attempt at the National Championships in his effort to make the Olympic team.

The 24-year-old Bloomfield last represented Jamaica in the 400m at the 2019 World Championships in Qatar where he finished eighth and won a silver medal with the 4x400m relays team.

The powerfully built Bloomfield, who has a personal best of 19.81 for the 200m and 43.94 for the 400m, says both events aid his preparation.

“I know my coach has a plan for me and I believe each event complements the other,” Bloomfield told the Jamaica Observer.

Bloomfield is currently training with the MVP International group under the tutelage of Head Coach Henry Rolle.

“I know where my strengths lie and I will continue running both events this season with the hopes of getting world class times in both,” Bloomfield pointed out.

“I think whatever is my best chance of making the Olympic final and hopefully getting a medal is the route I'm going to take. As for now, it's a bit early for me to say,” he added.

The tall sprinter, who seemed to have put on some muscles, opened his season in style and appeared to have toyed with his opponents.

He got a good start, appeared a little too relaxed, and entered the straight in third spot, before he changed gears, hit the front and relaxed once again.

“It was an okay race for me. I feel really rusty, so it was good to get a run so as to get the legs warm again,” he pointed out.

“I have been training really well. But training fitness is very different from race fitness. After a few more races I think I will definitely know where I stand but I believe it's too early to tell at this point,” said Bloomfield.

Despite saying he was rusty, Bloomfield still has the eighth fastest time in the world of 20.75. Fred Smith was second in 20.90 and Zaza Wellington third in 21.05.

Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas has the world lead with 20.24 ahead of American Aldrich Bailey Jnr with 20.49. Britain's Miguel Francis of Racers, who won in Kingston two weeks ago with 20.51 is, ranked fourth.