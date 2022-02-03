Bolt donates $1.5m to boost track and field programme of alma mater

The track and field programme at the William Knibb Memorial High School in Trelawny has been given a much-needed boost with the institution receiving $1.5 million from triple world record holder Usain Bolt.

Bolt, who is a former student at the school, said that giving back to his alma mater was always a pleasure, as William Knibb Memorial High School was where his track career began.

“I want to be able to offer my support to the athletes at William Knibb so they can fulfill their dreams in the sport of track and field and also to make use of the opportunities for scholarships,” Bolt was quoted as saying.

The global athletics icon is also urging other past students of William Knibb and the wider business community to join him in supporting the track and field programme at the school as this type of investment brings rewards.

For his part, Principal Linvern Wright said that the monetary contribution is profoundly appreciated.

“Having revamped our track and field programme to reflect the tradition of excellence that has been nurtured by William Knibb, we are on our way to ensuring that we remain in the consciousness of Jamaica as a nursery of the best in track and field,” he said.

Bolt's contribution to the track and field programme at William Knibb forms part of his philanthropic pursuits, which also involve several contributions to institutions and individuals through his foundation.

Bolt holds world records in the 100 metres, 200 metres and the 4x100 metres relay.