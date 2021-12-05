Bonner tops runs chart but Hope, Chase struggle again

GALLE, Sri Lanka (CMC) — Nkrumah Bonner emerged from the failed tour of Sri Lanka as West Indies' leading run-scorer, but question marks remained over the form of the likes of Shai Hope and Roston Chase following another disappointing series for the duo.

The 32-year-old Bonner, who made his debut earlier this year, gathered 148 runs at an average of 49 and was only one of two players with half-centuries, the others being Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva.

A gritty right-hander, Bonner's undefeated 68 on the final day of the opening Test was the highlight for the touring side, the innings lasting 220 balls and just over 4-1/2 hours.

His 100-run, seventh-wicket stand with Da Silva (54) lifted West Indies out of strife at 18 for six but could not prevent the side's 187-run defeat.

In the second Test which ended in a 164-run loss Friday, Bonner was again the standout with scores of 35 and 44.

In the first innings, he anchored a 75-run, second-wicket stand with Brathwaite (72), while spearheading a 50-run, second-wicket partnership with vice-captain and fellow Jamaican Jermaine Blackwood (36) in the second innings.

Blackwood was one of only three batsmen in the series to pass 100 runs with 109 while Brathwaite garnered 119 runs.

However, Hope's wretched run in the longest format continued, the stylish right-hander managing 51 runs from four innings while fellow Barbadian Chase scraped 13 runs from four innings.

Dropped last year after a protracted run of poor form, Hope's return has not been any more rewarding, his four innings in the two-Test series against South Africa back in June yielding only 72 runs.

He now boasts a career average of 25 from 38 Tests and an average of 18 over the last three years.

Chase, who finished the just concluded series with eight wickets — including a five-wicket haul — has also struggled with the bat this year. He scored only 53 runs in four innings against Pakistan last August and South Africa also proved difficult with 74 runs from three innings.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican emerged as the leading bowler against Sri Lanka with nine wickets at 28 runs apiece while another left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul picked up eight at 17 in his only appearance in the second Test