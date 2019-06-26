Boscobel the toast of St Mary Cricket Association Awards

Boscobel Cricket Club emerged the toast of St Mary cricket as they walked away with the lion's share of the prizes at the awards ceremony for the recently concluded Sandals St Mary Maurice Clarke Big Bash T20 competition held at Beach Ocho Rios Resort.

Boscobel were awarded the Costly Construction championship trophy as well as $100,000. Second place and $50,000 went to runners- up Port Maria, while Gayle captured the $30,000 third prize.

Incentives for Players of the Round went to national representative Alwyn Williams for a superb 108 off 57 balls and Herman Henry, 112, both of Boscobel. Lennox Bridgette of Days Mountain for his 6-28 and Dalton Howell of Port Maria 112 also received cash prizes for their stellar performances.

Beaches Ocho Rios hotel manager Charles Blacher and regional public relations manager Lyndsay Isaacs presented the Sandals trophy to the captain of the Boscobel Team Tyrone Daley. Blacher said Sandals was pleased to be title sponsors of the Big Bash T20.

Addressing the gathering, St Mary Cricket Association president Ian Spencer lauded sponsors Sandals Resorts, Parkway Pharmacy, Costly Construction, Wisynco and Braham Service Station, as well as perennial sponsor LP Martin Funeral Home, for their contribution to cricket in the parish.

Spencer also made an impassioned plea for the local business sector to support St Mary cricket, which was on a high having qualified for the semi-finals of the Jamaica Cricket Association T 20 Bashment, as well as producing a number of junior and senior national representatives.

The St Mary cricket boss said that plans were underway for the development of Palmers Park as a cricket headquarters for the parish as well and a youth academy to be staged during the summer.

Guest speaker at the event was Irie FM's sportcaster Dwight Frazer, who challenged the cricketers to always give of their best despite adverse circumstances that may hamper their progress.

Frazer said that with St Mary Cricket on a high, the players should seek to train even harder to elevate the standard of their game.