Box office opens for historic Betway series for fully vaccinated fans

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Fully vaccinated fans will, from Tuesday, be able to purchase tickets for the first series to be played here since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020, with Kensington Oval operating at only 50 per cent capacity for the five-match Betway T20 International (T20I) Series between West Indies and England.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the opening of the box office at Kensington Oval for the inaugural series that will feature two consecutive weekends of back-to-back T20Is, starting on Saturday, January 22 and concluding on Sunday, January 30.

CWI said it has been working with the Barbados Government, the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and Kensington Oval to provide the safest venue possible.

“We are excited to open the box office today for this historic Betway T20I Series. A huge collaborative effort has allowed for fully vaccinated fans to see these five matches in a safe environment,” said CWI Commercial Director Dominic Warne said. “We encourage all fans to carefully follow the COVID-19 protocols at the venue to enjoy thrilling T20I cricket between two exciting teams.”

CWI said there is limited availability of seats, with a high chance that tickets will be sold out before the day of each game because the venue is operating at limited capacity as a result of COVID-19 protocols.

Fully vaccinated fans will be able to sit with their family or travel groups while marshals and stewards ensure social distancing between groups of fans. Fans must also wear face masks at all times other than when eating and drinking.

“A range of ticket prices allows for different viewing locations and budgets,” Warne said.

Ticket prices range from US$40 to US$80 for any of the seated stands, and Caribbean fans are entitled to a 50 per cent discount on all tickets except the Banks Party Stand, when they present their local/national ID. A special ticket price of US$75 is available for the Banks Party Stand and, in addition to being fully vaccinated, fans must also present a negative rapid antigen test result, administered by one of the Barbados Government's approved list of testers/testing locations, taken no more than 48 hours ahead of each match day.

The matches in the series are scheduled for January 22, 23, 26, 29 and 30.

Play begins each day at 4:00 pm local time (3:00 pm Jamaica time).