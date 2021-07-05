Boyce efforts unable to prevent Windies 'A' whitewash

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) — Captain Reniece Boyce was the only bright spot as West Indies Women 'A' slumped to an eight-wicket defeat and a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Pakistan Women 'A' in their Twenty20 series here yesterday.

In the final match of the rubber at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, the home side could only muster a paltry 99 for six off their 20 overs with Boyce stroking an unbeaten 42 off 44 deliveries at the top of the order.

In reply, Pakistan Women 'A' strolled to their target with eight deliveries to spare, with in-form opener Ayesha Zafar hitting an unbeaten 53 to headline the run chase.

West Indies Women 'A' lost the opening T20 last Wednesday by seven wickets before going down by 14 runs in the second on Friday.

Sent in, the hosts were carried early on by Boyce's enterprise, the right-hander hammering four boundaries as she held the top order together.

First, she put on 25 off 26 deliveries for the first wicket with Rashada Williams (12) before adding a further 34 for the second wicket with Japhina Joseph (15).

However, the partnership required 55 deliveries and put a strain on the innings, leaving West Indies Women 'A' meandering on 59 for two in the 14th when Joseph was run out.

Boyce and Shabika Gajnabi (9) then put on 22 runs from 17 deliveries for the third wicket to up the tempo, but once Gajnabi was also run out in the 17th over, the home side lost four wickets for 11 runs in the next 15 balls, to lose momentum.

In reply, Pakistan Women 'A' lost Javeria Rauf for six in the fifth over with 15 runs on the board but Zafar, who failed to score in the last game, hit three fours and a six to rally the innings in a polished half-century.

Along the way, she posted 35 for the second wicket with Omaima Sohail (16) before adding another 50 in an unbroken third-wicket stand with Kainat Imtiaz who made 19 from 24 balls.