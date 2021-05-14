ISSA Boys' and Girls' Champs — Boys' points standings

1) Kingston College 1332 2) Jamaica College 124.50 3) Calabar High 80 4) St. Elizabeth Technical 70 5) St. Jago High 56 6) Edwin Allen High 34 7) Wolmer's Boys School 23.50 8) Excelsior High 22 9) Maggotty High 11 10) Bellefield High 9 11) Vere Technical 8 12) St. George's College 7 13) Cornwall College 7 14) Petersfield High 7 15) Clarendon College 6 16) Muschett High 5 17) St. Catherine High 5 18) Port Antonio High 4 19) Hydel High 3 19) Rhodes Hall High 3 20) Rusea's High 2 21) Lacovia High 2 22) Oberlin High

