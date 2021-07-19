Boyz back on the field after two-day break

ORLANDO, Florida – Jamaica's Reggae Boyz were given a two-day break from on-field training activities, but will be back on the pitch today to prepare for their final Group C match against Costa Rica in the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Team Manager Roy Simpson said players were given Saturday and yesterday off from traditional training in keeping with the group's broad daily activity itinerary and competition technical programme.

However, the move was not seen as a fulsome rest period but an opportunity to focus on other aspects of team activation in a tournament environment.

In the absence of on-pitch training, the group was involved in recovery regiments for players who participated in Friday's Gold Cup match against Guadeloupe which the Boyz won 2-1.

The players and staff also stayed engaged in meetings that could have involved, but were not limited to, team-bonding and match-analysis sessions.

As preparation moves into higher gear for the top-of-the-table showdown against Costa Rica tomorrow, the Boyz will stage a full tactical session at ESPN Wide World of Sports today.

Jamaica go into the Cost Rica match up with six points, the same as the Central Americans, but the latter lead the group on goal difference tie breaker.

Both countries have progressed to the quarter-final stage of the competition. Guadeloupe and Suriname have been eliminated after suffering two defeats apiece.

— Sean Williams