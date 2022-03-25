Boyz call-up takes Tarick Ximines over the moon

Tarick Ximines is one of those teenagers who plays beyond his years with the poise and confidence of a seasoned veteran.

These attributes displayed by the 17-year-old for Harbour View during last year's truncated Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season, as well as for Jamaica College in the 2021/22 Manning Cup campaign, gained him attention from football enthusiasts –some even whispering that he is destined to be one of the next big defenders from the island. Even though those prophecies would have included senior Reggae Boyz representation, many, even Ximines, who paraded his skills for Jamaica at the Under-15 level, was not expecting the much-sought-after call into the senior team to come so soon.

But, as fate would have it, the young defender, whose focus was set on the upcoming Under-20 qualifiers, found favour with senior Reggae Boyz interim Head coach Paul Hall during a combined camp and was included in the squad for the final three World Cup qualifying games against El Salvador, Canada, and Honduras.

“This call-up means a lot and is a dream come true for me and my family. I never thought it would happen so quickly because I'm just 17, so it is a huge thing for me, and I'm literally over the moon,” a beaming Ximines told the Jamaica Observer.

Ximines, who was given the honour of sporting the captain's armband for Jamaica College, figured in all games during the Manning Cup season. He scored five goals and assisted six in leading the Old Hope Road-based team to another final where they lost to top rivals Kingston College via the dreaded penalty shoot-out.

Some of his teammates may have been reminiscing on what could have been, but Ximines shrugged off that disappointment and traded the dark blue for the yellow and royal blue of Harbour View, where he immediately impacted their then pale run in the Premier League.

Ximines, in his first game back in the league came from off the bench and scored a delightful free kick that handed the “Stars of the East” their first win of this 2022 season.

“Playing for Jamaica College and Harbour View in the same year has assisted me a lot, both coaches [Davion] Ferguson and [Ludlow] Bernard have been integral to my growth and development and to me getting this call-up to the senior team,” Ximines shared.

“They have always pushed me to understand that, even though I did well in a game, there is always room for improvements and generally helped me do better in everything I do on and off the pitch. So it has been great representing both teams,” he added.

While admitting to some nerves heading on to the proverbial big stage, Ximines is intent on making the most of the experience and promised nothing but his best if given a piece of the action, despite the Boyz playing for pride.

The Boyz, who are out of contention in seventh on seven points, were scheduled to face El Salvador at the National Stadium on Thursday and away to Canada on Sunday, before returning to the island to close another failed campaign against Honduras next Wednesday.

“Yes, there are a little nerves, but I'm prepared mentally and physically. It's a new environment and a higher level of football, but I know I have to stay calm during any and every situation if I get an opportunity to play. I know what I'm capable of and I'm just trying to show it,” he said.

“But the main focus is really to make the most of this opportunity, learn from the experience, and the senior guys who play professionally around the world and just build from there,” Ximines stated.

On that note, the bustling defender, who has an attacker's mindset, boldly declare that this is just the start of what is to come in his budding career as he still has much to improve on and the lessons garnered on the international stage will propel him towards more success.

“This World Cup qualifiers will boost my confidence a whole lot, in fact, just being called up at 17, as I said before, is a big deal, so you know that if I was working at a 70 per cent rate before, now I have to work at a 140 per cent rate.

“So they can expect a lot more good things from me going forward. There's no turning back for me now because I'm aiming for the highest level. I want to grasp every opportunity with both hands and just continue to strive to be the best that I can be at all times,” Ximines ended.