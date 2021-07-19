Boyz Coach Barrett laments missed chances, impatience

ORLANDO, USA — Even though they are yet to deliver the refined performance, Jamaica's Reggae Boyz have stayed on chord on the result side of their game.

From two matches they have six points and have qualified for the quarter-finals, with a game to come against Costa Rica in Group C of the Concacaf Gold Cup.

In two less-than-aesthetic showings, the Boyz managed to overcome Suriname 2-0 last Monday and Guadeloupe 2-1 on Friday, both matches contested at Exploria Stadium in this Central Florida city.

On Friday night, Philadelphia Union's Cory Burke scored Jamaica's equalising goal in the 14th minute while Birmingham Legion's Junior Flemmings delivered a dramatic 87th-minute winner courtesy of a fantastic individual effort.

Jamaica had fallen behind in the fourth minute through an unfortunate own goal by left back Amari'i Bell.

The Jamaica coaching panel, and certainly the few hundred cheering fans who have turned up for the matches, would be happy with the results.

Still, they will agree that the team is a work in progress.

“There is still room to improve although we have won both games. Personally, I am far from satisfied with some things we did and we have to improve, and one area is ball retention as I think at times we were not patient in possession,” said goalkeeper coach, Warren Barrett.

“We definitely need to possess this ball some more because once you are in possession, your opponents will have to chase.”

Barrett, a former Boyz captain, expressed concerns with the wastefulness in front of goal, especially in the last match against Guadeloupe in which striker Shamar Nicholson was off target in a few clear-cut situations.

The Belgium-based player's horrific night betrayed the sharpness he exhibited in his well-taken goal to open the scoring in the Boyz' 2-0 win over Suriname.

“We have been creating chances and if you look at the goals per game [when measured against] the chances we have created, then that percentage is low, and that's another concern, especially in high-stakes games. We have to put away our chances,” Barrett lamented.

The France '98 World Cup veteran took comfort in the fact that in the team's patchy renditions they were still able to create goals.

Barrett claims that should the forwards get their shooting boots properly laced up, then Jamaica's true attacking potential will come to the fore in a fruitful way.

“If we are far from our best and creating opportunities, just imagine if we put everything together. We could be devastating to the opposition,” he said.

Barrett, a St James native, thought that while the team lacked cohesiveness in the last match, the Boyz demonstrated the fighting spirit to rally from falling behind early, to equalising, and then powering to victory.

“I thought we showed character as we got the equaliser and we were on the front foot for long periods. In the second half we upped the tempo and it showed we are in good physical condition,” he noted.

The former Violet Kickers custodian said the team imposed themselves on the match in the final 30 minutes, a turnaround that occasioned the second-half introduction of midfielder Devon Williams, left back Kemar Lawrence, strikers Flemmings and Andre Gray.

“Kudos to the technical staff as we discussed the changes and we saw the positive effect that the changes had on the game – and in so doing, Junior Flemmings scored a wonderful individual effort three minutes from time.

“Again, it was a good, but it was hard and wasn't a game for the faint-hearted. But good teams show character to come from behind and win games even when they are not at their best, and I think that shows real maturity in the camp,” Barrett stated.

He said that while the eye-catching and tactically astute game is now a desire rather than a reality, the pre-tournament plan remains viable as Jamaica have progressed to the knockout stage in their expressed goal to lift the Gold Cup trophy.

“We continue to work, and we have come here to play six games and that has not changed. And, until we are out of the competition, we will continue to believe that we can achieve our target.

“The plan has not changed as the first goal was to reach the quarter-finals of the Gold Cup, which we have now accomplished, with the third game of the first round against Costa Rica still to come,” Barrett ended.