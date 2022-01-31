Boyz dreams fade further in 2-3 loss

PANAMA CITY, Panama — For all intents and purposes it is safe to say that Jamaica's journey to the 2022 Fifa Qatar World Cup Finals is over.

That is after they surrendered an early lead to lose 2-3 to Panama inside the Estadio Rommel Fernandez on Sunday.

Michail Antonio gave Jamaica the lead from the penalty spot after four minutes, but an own goal by Javain Brown pulled the teams level at 43 minutes.

Eric Davis made it 2-1 for Panama six minutes into the second half, and substitute Azmahar Ariano extended the lead on 68 minutes, only for substitute Andre Gray to cut the deficit with two minutes remaining.

The results left Jamaica 10 points behind the fourth-placed team, Panama, with four games remaining in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Campaign.

Earlier on Sunday leaders Canada defeated second-place USA 2-0 to extend their lead atop the points table to 22. Mexico and Costa Rica ended 0-0, while at press time El Salvador were leading Honduras 1-0 at half-time.

The top three teams at the end of the 14-game series advance directly to Qatar, while the fourth-placed team earns the right to contest an inter-continental play-off for another chance to book a ticket to Qatar.

The game in Panama City was supposed to be played behind closed doors after Fifa upheld a sanction for homophobic chants from fans. The Panamanian football federation was also fined US$60,000 for the behaviour of fans during World Cup qualifiers in September.

Still, Fifa allowed 1,000 children to attend yesterday's match.

The Jamaicans were also without Liam Moore, who departed Panama earlier on Sunday for England in order to meet the transfer deadline. The Reading man was stripped of the captaincy recently after he declared that he wanted to leave the club.

It was a good start for Jamaica as Ravel Morrison got deep into the homeside penalty area and was bundled over, but Honduran referee Selvin Brown somehow saw nothing wrong and waved off appeals for a penalty.

However, Mexican Jorge Perez in the VAR booth thought there was more than enough to justify Morrison's appeal and he asked Brown to have another look at the incident and he changed his call for a penalty.

Antonio promptly spotted the ball and rifled home easily to the right of goalkeeper Luis Mejia, who went to his left.

Panama pressed and forced the Jamaicans much too deep into their half and just before the quarter hour they should have pulled level when Captain Anibal Godoy was left unmarked on Andre Blake's doorstep.

But, with the simple task of tapping into an unguarded goal, Blake sprung to life to deny the stunned skipper as he palmed away the danger at the last minute.

Then shortly after Morrison looked on as an attacker who was goalside on the play, went to ground and, though Brown waved play on, VAR intervened yet again and asked for another review which resulted in a penalty for the hosts.

Eric David stepped up with a left-footed effort which Blake stopped with his foot, but Davis could not react in time to turn in the rebound.

Like against Mexico three days ago, the Reggae Boyz dropped back into deep defensive posture on occasions which gave the homeside acres in which to pick their passes under little or no pressure.

However, Cory Burke found room to get behind the Panama defence on the left flank as the first half drew to a close but from an acute angle he shot a tame effort which Mejia let squeeze out for a corner, as Bobby Reid waited at the back post for a clear opportunity to double the lead.

Panama cranked up the pressure and striker Rolando Blackburn crashed a header against the crossbar and moments later the pressure paid off as another right-sided cross was tipped by Blake into the path of the retreating Javain Brown and into the goal to pull Panama level in the 43rd minute.

Five minutes after the restart Panama took the lead when Davis made amends for his penalty miss by being on hand to slot home an Edgard Barcenes rebound from the left side of the penalty area.

With a win their only realistic chance of making a fist of qualifying, Head Coach Paul Hall threw on striker Andre Gray and Kevin Stewart in an effort to find goals.

But it was Panama who went farther ahead when substitute Azmahar Ariano rammed home from close range in the 68th minute, just rewards for the hosts' desire and ambition which were evident by their superior skills on the ball, their quickness, assertiveness, and assuredness in and out of possession of the ball.

But as the end drew nigh Gray headed home a Bobby Reid left-sided cross two minutes out to add some respectability to the final score.

Teams

JAMAICA – Andre Blake, Ethan Pinnock, Liam Moore, Kemar Lawrence (Andre Gray 66th), Javain Brown, Devon Williams, Daniel Johnson (Lamar Walker 56th), Ravel Morrison (Kevin Stewart 66th), Bobby Reid, Cory Burke (Junior Flemmings 46th), Michail Antonio

Booked: Morrison (45th), Pinnock (90th+3)

Subs not used: Dwayne Miller, Amal Knight, Gregory Leigh, Alvas Powell, Javon East, Peter Vassel, Richard King

PANAMA – Luis Mejia, Fidel Escobar, Adalberto Carrasquila (Cristian Martinez 78th), Edgar Barcenes (Freddy Gondola 78th), Rolando Blackburn, Eric Davis, Andres Andrade (Harold Cummings 38th, Azmahar Ariano 56th), Alberto Quintero (Abdiel Ayarza 78th), Anibal Godoy, Cesar Yanis, Michael Murillo

Booked: None

Subs not used: Jose Calderon, Cesar Blackman, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Gabriel Torres, Armando Cooper, Jose Fajardo, Orlando Mosquera

Referee: Selvin Brown (Honduras)

Assistant Referee 1: Henry Pupiro (Nicaragua)

Assistant Referee 2: Keytzel Corrales (Nicaragua)

Fourth Official: Melvin Matamoros (Honduras)

VAR: Jorge Perez (Mexico)

AVAR: Rubiel Vasquez (USA)

Referee Assessor: Leonel Leal (Costa Rica)

Match Commissioner: Hubert Isenia (Curacao)