Boyz face Canada in chilly Toronto hoping for good show

TORONTO, Canada — Jamaica's interim Head Coach Paul Hall says his team will have to adopt a mental block to the cold temperatures today while building on positives from their previous game when they take on Canada at BMO Field in their penultimate match of this Concacaf World Cup qualifying cycle.

At this stage, both teams have different goals and ambitions.

Jamaica, who have no chance of advancing to the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup finals, are seventh in the octagonal, with eight points from 12 matches.

Though 10-man Canada lost to hosts Costa Rica on Thursday, they are well set to make their first World Cup appearance since 1986, sitting atop the table with 25 points.

The John Herdman-coached Canadians, who have been the standout team in regional qualifying so far — outshining perennial big-hitters Mexico and United States — are favourites to punch a ticket to the global showpiece today.

And with weather forecast indicating it could be as cold as -3° Celcius at scheduled kick-off at 3:05 pm (Jamaica time), the odds are stacked even more in their favour.

But boosted by the manner in which the Reggae Boyz played to plan against El Salvador in Kingston a few days ago — albeit they missed numerous chances in the 1-1 result —Hall was in a positive mood after training at the match venue on Saturday.

“It's a challenge but every match is a challenge and that's why we play international football,” he said after the practice session in 6° Celcius temperature, which was made worse by the chill factor associated with the wind blowing across from nearby Lake Ontario.

“The weather is an intrinsic element that we can't control, so there's no point thinking about it. When people come to Jamaica they can't get cool on the field, but with here, if players run around they do get warm,” Hall, who took over from Theodore Whitmore last December, told the Jamaica Observer.

“The training was the same as it was the other day. We try to get the players to relax and focus on playing at our tempo and think about what we are going to do. I think it's an opportunity for the Boyz to really build on what they did the other day. I think it was a good performance without us getting the goals,” he said about the spirited hour-long session.

When the teams last met it ended in a 0-0 stalemate in the reverse World Cup qualifying fixture in Kingston last October.

In the two competitive fixtures prior to that, Jamaica won 2-1 in the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup and 1-0 in the 2015 Gold Cup.

But, while Jamaica have fallen badly off since then, Canada's form has progressed steadily in recent years, culminating in their recent run.

They are three points ahead of second-placed United States and third-placed Mexico, who are both on 22 points but separated by goal difference. Costa Rica are fourth with 19 points, closely followed by Panama (18). Out-of-contention El Salvador (10 points) are sixth, while Honduras, on four points, are last.

Only the top-three countries from the region are assured of a place to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The fourth-place team will have the chance for another spot via an intercontinental play-off.

Jamaica squad — Andre Blake, Jeadine White, Amal Knight, Gregory Leigh, Richard King, Adrian Mariappa, Javain Brown, Devon Williams, Ravell Morrison, Alex Marshall, Peter Vassell, Tevin Shaw, Ramone Howell, Demar Rose, Nicholas Nelson, Ricardo Thomas, Lamar Walker, Atapharoy Bygrave, Tarick Ximines, Christopher Pearson, Daniel Green, Jamoi Topey.