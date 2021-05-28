Japan test

As Tokyo 2020 organisers face growing pressure to cancel the Olympic Games due to a fourth wave of the novel coronavirus, a band of Jamaican sportsmen are heading Japan's way.

Undaunted by public outcry to call off the Games and broader uncertainties, the Reggae Boyz — the senior men's football team — have sealed the deal to play three friendlies in the Asian nation of some 126 million people.

The first game is against the the 28th-ranked hosts on Thursday, June 3 in Sapporo, followed four days later on Monday, June 7 against the 25th-ranked Serbia in Kobe. Those two games fall within the Fifa window for international games.

However, the 45th-rated Boyz managed to secure a third match against the Japan Olympic team slated for Saturday, June 12 in Nagoya as Head Coach Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore aims to examine as many players as possible in different situations.

But despite the obvious challenges ahead to manage a contingent of 30 players and 16 staff in a COVID-19 scenario, team Manager Roy Simpson is confident that the Japanese reputation for detail and exactness, plus the Jamaicans' own commitment to follow protocols will redound to a successful tour.

“I think everybody knows what's happening in Japan regarding the pandemic, so going there will be a process of re-education in terms of protocols specific to how they operate there.

“The preparation for Japan has been very stringent in terms of what their protocols are. And it's not just about COVID, because back in 2014 when we went there, we understood the kind of society they have as they are disciplined, they are rigid in wanting to see things go proper. So coupled with the pandemic, you can understand what we have to be doing,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

He said the Boyz are not new to travelling overseas in a pandemic-era world, having gone to Saudi Arabia for two matches against the hosts late last year and to Austria for a match against the USA last March.

Those assignments, Simpson shared, taught valuable lessons in getting the Boyz acclimatised to the new environment as they prepare for upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup and World Cup qualifiers later this year.

“Every country that we have played games in these times, though they have similar protocols, some things are unique to the specific country. For example, in Saudi Arabia there were specific protocols we had to adhere to in terms of how you travelled there and how you got there.

“In Austria, it was more rigid in the sense that you were compelled to remain in your bubble, you had to wear specific masks and you had to keep them on at all times. But the commonality between the two previous trips were the PCR [polymerase chain reaction] testing, you had to sanitise, social distancing, how you trained, how you operated at the hotel.

“In Austria, it was a little different in the sense that you were allowed to dine together, but in Saudi Arabia meals were delivered to the rooms,” said Simpson, who holds down the broad portfolio of general manager of teams at the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF).

“Each situation affords you a different experience, but it is how you merge all of that to put you at a better place,” he added.

Simpson noted that on the Jamaican end, all members of the travelling group are being prepared through various sensitisation channels to bring awareness in ensuring a safe tour.

“We had a slim preparation camp where the coach has brought in the local-based players who are going to travel. So what we have done is to expose them to some standards. Firstly, we have them do antigen tests before going into camp, and if you are negative, you go to camp, and then the following day we do a PCR test. After the PCR, we do a test 72 hours before we travel, so what we have done is to simulate somewhat what we will be doing when we go to Japan.

“Then it comes back to each individual being careful and responsible because the protocols can be there, but if you expose yourself, then you can probably get into trouble. I think, in that regard, we have done enough educationally to sensitise those who will be travelling,” Simpson said.

Simpson noted that the games in Japan are crucial in two main facets — allowing the technical staff to analyse new talent and to give as many players as possible the chance to audition for spots in the squad.

“It is always good to get games because what you want to do is afford every player the opportunity to expose himself and to vie for a spot. This year in particular is a unique one, where we have the biggest tournament in the confederation which is the Gold Cup, in which we have done well over the past couple of editions.

“This year, everybody, as well as ourselves, feel we should be crowned champions and that's the kind of pressure we have put on ourselves. Every player wants to be in that tournament, so everybody understands that these games are in preparation for that, and then we have the World Cup qualifiers, so it's a nexus of operations.

“With these friendly games everyone will be trying to get into the Gold Cup squad, and you know if you are in the Gold Cup squad and you have a good performance, it will enhance your chances of being a part of the squad for the World Cup qualifiers,” Simpson reasoned.

At the time of writing, Japan had recorded 731,000 COVID-19 cases and 12,573 deaths. Of note, organisers chose the cities of Sapporo, Kobe and Nagoya for the games, where COVID-19 figures are low to the point where they are not mentioned on statistics lists. Meantime, capital Tokyo (158,000 cases) and Osaka (98,601) lead cities with most infections.

Meanwhile, the local contingent will depart Jamaica on Saturday afternoon to Miami, where they will overnight. On Sunday, they fly to Dallas, and from there to Narita in Japan.

Players based in the USA are expected to join the group in Dallas, while those in Europe will make their way directly to Japan.

Squad: Andre Blake, Dennis Taylor, Jeadine White, Dillon Barnes, Liam Moore, Adrian Mariappa, Kasey Palmer, Kemar Lawrence, Amari Bell, Wesley Harding, Oniel Fisher, Alvas Powell, Devon Williams, Kevon Lambert, Ravel Morrison, Blair Turgott, Junior Flemmings, Damion Lowe, Luca Levee, Tyreek Magee, Bobby Reid, Lamar Walker, Shemar Nicholson, Cory Burke, Javon East, Andre Gray, Jashaun Anglin, Ethan Pinnock, Michael Hector, and Kevaughn Isaacs.