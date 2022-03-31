Happy ending

Jamaica's Reggae Boyz ended their Concacaf World Cup qualifying campaign on a high after beating fellow out-of-contention team Honduras 2-1 Wednesday night at the National Stadium in St Andrew.

Angel Tejeda gave Honduras the lead with a penalty kick in the 18th minute. But Leon Bailey also struck from the 12-yard spot to bring the Jamaicans level.

Ravel Morrison powered Jamaica into a 2-1 lead with a close-range half-volley in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

The win was the first in seven tries for Jamaica's interim Head Coach Paul Hall.

The Reggae Boyz finish sixth in the eight-team final-round table with 11 points, while Honduras, who were winless throughout the octagonal, stay last with four points.

Both teams entered the contest desperate to cap off similarly miserable World Cup qualifying campaigns with a positive result. And it was the Jamaicans who had the first warning shot, Bailey firing high after cutting inside his marker.

But, at the other end, Honduras attacker Kevin Lopez crisply hit an effort just wide of Andre Blake's right-hand post.

Jamaica soon created further openings, with Daniel Green getting on the end of two incisive passes from Bailey and Damion Lowe, respectively. But both times Green struck efforts straight at Honduras goalkeeper Luis Lopez.

Honduras remained a threat as Angel Tejeda tested Blake with a long-range shot that the 'keeper easily pushed over the bar.

From the resultant corner kick, the Hondurans were awarded a penalty after the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled that a Jamaican player had handled the ball inside the 18-yard box.

Tejeda took the kick, powerfully beating the diving Blake who did well to get a touch.

Just as Honduras were riding the ascendancy with prolonged possession, Jamaica claimed back a foothold in the match via a penalty of their own when Jamoi Topey was pulled down inside the visiting team's 18-yard box. Luis Lopez got a hand to Bailey's shot but could not keep it out.

The Jamaicans claimed the lead on the stroke of half-time when the Honduras defence failed to clear Bailey's corner kick. Morrison was perfectly placed to beat Luis Lopez.

The second half was a scrappy affair as both teams, though full of running, were unable to build enough penetrative attacks.

Approaching the hour mark, Green was shown the red card after an aerial challenge with an opponent. But VAR intervened, forcing the on-field referee, Keylor Herrera, to withdraw the red card and issue a yellow instead.

As Honduras hustled for the equaliser, Jamaica were able to break free on the counter-attack on a couple of occasions, but bad decision-making in the final third caused wasted opportunities.

In the end, the hosts were able to hold on for only their second win of the final round — both coming against the Hondurans.

JAMAICA...2

Bailey (39th – pk)

Morrison (45+2)

HONDURAS...1

Tejeda (18th – pk)

Wednesday's results

Jamaica 2, Honduras 1

Costa Rica 2, United States 0

Mexico 2, El Salvador 0

Panama 1, Canada 0