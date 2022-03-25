Jamaica's Reggae Boyz continue to look for their first home win of the final-round Concacaf World Cup qualifiers after they drew 1-1 with El Salvador at the National Stadium on Thursday.

Eriq Zavaleta nodded El Salvador into a 21st-minute lead before the Jamaicans, who missed a host of gilt-edged opportunities, equalised through Andre Gray in minute 72.

The Reggae Boyz's fifth draw of the final round kept them seventh in the eight-team standings with eight points from 12 matches.

El Salvador, who like Jamaica have no chance of reaching the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals, are sixth with 10 points.

Playing in front of about 1000 people – all limited to the grandstand – the Boyz started positively on a cool evening in Kingston and could have taken an early lead through Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey.

The hosts, working the ball out from the back with Adrian Mariappa, shared possession with fellow central defender Richard King, who smartly eluded an opposing player before fizzing a pass forward to Gray. The Queens Park Rangers loanee held up the ball well before sending Bailey free down the right side. The speedy attacker scrambled by on-rushing goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez, but by then a couple of defenders had retreated to charge down his effort from an acute angle.

El Salvador soon settled, pushing back the Jamaicans and fired a warning shot when a speculative effort from Narciso Orellana was tipped over the bar by Jamaica's goalkeeper Andre Blake in the 15th minute.

Only six minutes later the Salvadorans got their opener when Eric Calvillo's corner kick was met with a downward, goal-bound header from Zavaleta.

Jamaica went inches close to equalising as the match approached the half-hour mark, but Ravel Morrison's right-footed thunderbolt from outside the 18-yard box could only hit the upright moments before the half-hour mark.

Jamaica emerged from the half-time break on the front foot, and just before an hour on the clock, Gray got their best chance up to that point, but he blasted inexplicably high after he was put through on goal by the hard-working Morrison.

As the half wore on, El Salvador showed increased signs of buckling under the Reggae Boyz pressure, and Gray was on hand to make amends.

Bailey was at the heart of the attack, playing a pass wide for Javain Brown to race down the flank and play a square pass to Gray who took a touch before sweeping into the goal from close range.

With time ticking away the Boyz got another chance to grab all three points when Bailey found Lowe, but Gonzalez pushed the defender's effort for a corner, leaving the teams to mirror the 1-1 stalemate in the reverse fixture in San Salvador last November.

The Boyz are scheduled to leave the island today for Sunday's match away to Canada in Toronto, while El Salvador are slated to host Costa Rica.

Teams

Jamaica – Andre Blake, Richard King, Damion Lowe, Adrian Mariappa, Javain Brown, Gregory Leigh, Devon Williams (Ramone Howell 87th), Ravel Morrison, Daniel Green (Atapharoy Bygrave 71st), Leon Bailey, Andre Gray.

Subs not used: Dillon Barnes, Amal Knight, Christopher Pearson, Nicholas Nelson, Lamar Walker, Alex Marshall, Ricardo Thomas, Jamoi Topey, Tarrick Ximines, Demar Rose.

Booked: King (25th), Lowe (86th)

El Salvador – Mario Gonzalez, Alexander Larin (Miguel Lemus 62nd), Roberto Dominguez, Eriq Zavaleta, Ronald Rodriguez, Bryan Tamacas, Eric Calvillo (Kevin Santamaria 79th), Narciso Orellana (Cristian Martinez 79th), Darwin Ceren, Jairo Henriquez (Joaquin Rivas 62nd), Nelson Bonilla (Styven Vasquez 34th)

Subs not used: Kevin Carabantes, Romulo Villalobos, Lizandro Claros, Kevin Reyes, Cristian Gil.

Booked: Orellana (42nd), Henriquez (50th), Lemus (78th)

Referee: Fernando Hernandez

Assistant referees: Christian Espinosa, Karen Diaz

Fourth official: Daneon Parchment

Match commissary: Hubert Isenia