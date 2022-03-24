Jamaica's footballers might be entering today's 6:05 pm Concacaf qualifier against El Salvador at the National Stadium with the gnawing emptiness of failing to reach the 2022 Fifa World Cup Finals. But, for Reggae Boyz interim Head Coach Paul Hall, there is still a lot to play for.

There is the much-talked-about pride at stake. Additionally, he has to contend with the many critical eyes focused on how he undertakes a rebuilding process, which he has previously indicated will start with stitching together a unit that possesses committed and talent players who have the capacity to out-think their opponents.

“I want to see a really good performance for the fans, then going forward we look to build on that,” Hall said during a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

The Jamaicans are seventh in the eight-team Concacaf final-round qualifying with seven points from 11 matches, with Hall seeking his first win in charge.

El Salvador, coached by Hugo Perez, are sixth with nine points.

Unbeaten Canada lead the table with 25 points, ahead of United States (21), Mexico (21), Panama (17) and Costa Rica (16). Honduras, with three points, are in last place.

Only the top three countries from the region are assured of a place to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with the fourth-place finisher having the chance for another spot via an intercontinental play-off.

While Jamaica have no chance of advancing, the Salvadorans have only the thinnest of mathematical chances if they win all their remaining matches in addition to both Panama and Costa Rica absolutely imploding.

The last time the teams met was the reverse qualifying fixture in San Salvador last November, which ended 1-1. West Ham United forward Michail Antonio, who is not available for this match, scored an 82-minute opener for the Jamaica before Alex Roldan equalised for the hosts in minute 90.

Hall, who was assistant coach of the team before taking over when Theodore Whitmore was fired last December, said he expects another rigorous test.

“We've got to respect El Salvador because we know that they like to dominate the game with possession,” he told journalists.

“We have to respect our opponents and the best way we can respect our opponents is to make sure we give a good game of football [and] we make it uncomfortable for El Salvador when they are in our environment, as [El Salvador], at times, made it uncomfortable for us. We'll give respect but we want to make sure [El Salvador] know that they played us,” he said.

In head-to-head between the nations, the Jamaicans, who enjoyed a famous 3-0 away to El Salvador in a 2004 World Cup qualifier, have history on their side. In 22 recorded international contests since 1966, Jamaica hold an advantage — securing 10 wins, seven draws and five losses against El Salvador.

Before the drawn encounter last year, they played out a goalless result in the Concacaf Gold Cup in June 2019. Prior to that, El Salvador won 2-0 in a Concacaf Nations League clash, also in 2019.

However, during a stretch between 1997 and 2017, the Jamaicans lost only once in 16 competitive and friendly contests between the teams.

Both teams were set to have their final training session at the match venue yesterday.

While Hall has the services of senior footballers including goalkeeper and Captain Andre Blake, central defenders Damion Lowe and Adrian Mariappa, midfielder Ravel Morrison and wide attacker Leon Bailey, the unavailability of others has forced him to draft a number of new players and others who have limited senior team experience.

The three local-based newcomers are Atapharoy Bygrave, 28, and the outstanding schoolboy pair of Tarick Ximines and Christopher Pearson. The Reggae Boyz coach said he hopes players grab the opportunity by showing they can cut it at the senior international level.

Jamaica squad – Andre Blake, Dillon Barnes, Amal Knight, Damion Lowe, Richard King, Adrian Mariappa, Javain Brown, Gregory Leigh, Alex Marshall, Jamoi Topey, Demar Rose, Ravel Morrison, Nicholas Nelson, Christopher Pearson, Ricardo Thomas, Daniel Green, Tarick Ximines, Atapharoy Bygrave, Leon Bailey, Andre Gray, Devon Williams, Lamar Walker.

Thursday's matches

6:05 pm — Jamaica vs El Salvador

8:05 pm — Panama vs Honduras

9:00 pm — Mexico vs United States

9:05 pm — Costa Rica vs Canada

(Jamaica times listed. Home teams named first.)

Concacaf World Cup Qualifying

Points Standing

Teams P W D L Gf Ga Gd Pts

Canada 11 7 4 0 19 5 14 25

USA 11 6 3 2 16 7 9 21

Mexico 11 6 3 2 14 8 6 21

Panama 11 5 2 4 14 13 1 17

Costa Rica 11 4 4 3 8 7 1 16

El Salvador 11 2 3 6 6 13 -7 9

Jamaica 11 1 4 6 9 16 -7 7

Honduras 11 0 3 8 5 22 -17 3