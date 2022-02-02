Never surrender!

With the campaign petering out to nothing more than a long shot at reaching Qatar later this year, Jamaica will play host to Costa Rica in the 11th round of Concacaf World Cup qualifier s inside the National Stadium today.

Game time is 7:00 pm.

Still smarting from two consecutive losses which virtually eliminated the 1998 qualifiers, Jamaica have slipped to seventh place in the eight-nation points standing with seven points, 10 behind fourth-placed team Panama, with four rounds of games remaining for each team.

By virtue of Canada's huge 2-0 win over the US on Sunday, the North American country has inched closer to qualifying for the Fifa World Cup Finals for the first time in 36 years. They lead with 22 points, four more than the US and Mexico on 18, followed by Panama on 17, Costa Rica on 13, El Salvador (nine), Jamaica (seven) and Honduras with three.

The top three teams earn direct berths to 2022 the Qatar finals, while the team that finishes fourth will earn an inter-continemntal play-off for a last chance at qualifying.

Jamaica's central defender Damion Lowe, who was red-carded on the stroke of half-time against Mexico last Thursday, was handed a two-match ban by the Fifa disciplinary commitee and will therefore miss today's game as well as Sunday's loss to Panama.

Jamaica will also be without central defender Liam Moore, who returned to England from Panama on Sunday morning to finalise his late transfer to Stoke City from Reading FC, where he had been stripped of the captaincy a few weeks earlier after asking to leave the club.

In other games on today, the US will look to get back on track when they host cellar-dwellers Honduras at 7:30 pm; Canada visit El Salvador for a 9:00 pm kick-off and Mexico will look to put some distance between themselves and Panama, where just a point separates them.

For interm head coach Paul Hall, today's plan is simple: Try to win the game, show pride and represent the Jamaican people.

“It's not a great sitiation to be in, but we find ourselves in it and it's told a lot of stories about the players that we have and the situation that we find ourselves in now,” he told a press conference on Tuesday.

“I'd like to achieve, obviously, the win; it's really important that the boys go out there and try to achieve the win. I think on both the previous games we've tried to do that and come up short...we've had game management shortcomings. I'd like to us to manage the game a lot better, especially if we go in front and manage the situation where we don't allow teams to come back in it, so I'm looking for a performance and I'm looking for the team to manage the game better and improve in that area and just be a little bit more on the front foot.

“We were on the front foot for the first part of the game and then allowed Panama to come into it, so I'd like to see more periods where we are on the front foot, especially being at home.”

And without goiving away too much, in addition to having an eye on the future, Hall made it clear that the technical staff had options, and depending on how well Tuesday's training session went, changes could be made.

“Strategically, obviously there are things that we can look at without letting out too much information to the opposition. Yes, there are things that we can change. We can change the shape and structure of the team, also we can change the personnel, so there are lot of choices there for us.

“I think there are people who haven't featured as much could look to feature. However, it's just about the planning going into the game and then getting through this [evening's] training session and then we will know where we are,” Hall said.

He added: “We also need to keep fighting towards the end because we are letting in goals in the last periods of games, so we need to address all those things for us to be successful.”

One change could be Kevin Stewart, who made his debut as a 66th-minute substitute in central midfield against Panama.

The 28-year-old came in for high praises from Hall.

“He came in a gave a great performance in the 20, 25 minutes that he was on. He's a good player and I think he can add value to what we are doing,” he said.

The interim head coach and former Reggae Boy sees Costa Rica as a good team but he takes solace in the fact that they know a lot about the Central Americans, and know what to expect from them, and as such, he hopes the Reggae Boyz will try to take the game to them.

“We can only emphasise that we want them [Jamaican players] to have possession, we want them to relax with the ball, we want them to spend more time on the ball, that's in the plan, and if the game throws up a different scenario, then those players will execute it as they see fit,” Hall explained.

The coach said that he was perfectly happy with the planning for games, as they've covered every angle that can be covered from a planning perspective.

“We want to give the players as much information as we can going into the game and we just got to remind them that in both games they have gone ahead and that we want them to keep the same approach,” Hall concluded.

Jamaican team: Andre Blake, Ethan Pinnock, Liam Moore, Kemar Lawrence, Andre Gray, Javain Brown, Devon Williams, Daniel Johnson, Lamar Walker, Ravel Morrison, Kevin Stewart, Bobby Reid, Cory Burke, Junior Flemmings, Michail Antonio, Dwayne Miller, Amal Knight, Gregory Leigh, Alvas Powell, Javon East, Peter Vassel, Richard King.

Concacaf Final Round World Cup Qualifying Points

Teams P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Canada 10 6 4 0 17 5 12 22

USA 10 5 3 2 13 7 6 18

Mexico 10 5 3 2 13 8 5 18

Panama 10 5 2 3 14 12 2 17

Costa Rica 10 3 4 3 7 7 0 13

El Salvador 10 2 3 5 6 11 -5 9

Jamaica 10 1 4 5 9 15 -6 7

Honduras 10 0 3 7 5 19 -14 3