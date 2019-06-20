Boyz in intensive first session in preparation for El Salvador
HOUSTON, Texas — The Reggae Boyz took to the field for the first time yesterday since their 3-2 victory over Honduras in their opening 2019 Concacaf Group C Gold Cup fixture inside Kingston's National Stadium on Monday night.
They arrived in Houston on Tuesday evening and were back at work at Episcopal High School yesterday for a morning session conducted under humid conditions, which necessitated numerous water breaks in an effort to keep the players hydrated.
It was a highly intensive half field, tactical session that appeared to have gone very well, as no player pulled up with any knocks or bruises. Even Michael Hector and Leon Bailey, who are recovering from slight injuries, pulled through unscathed.
Jamaica lead the group with three points ahead of El Salvador on goal difference, with Honduras and Curacao occupying the cellar positions without a point.
Jamaica face El Salvador on Friday inside BBVA Compass Stadium at 6:00 pm before Honduras and Curacao engage each other two and a half hours later.
On Monday, Dever Orgill scored his first goal for Jamaica at the senior level and ended with a brace in the 15th and 41st minutes to give Jamaica a 2-0 half-time lead before Antony Lozano halved the deficit on minute 54.
However, Damion Lowe replied two minutes later to restore the hosts' two-goal cushion, before substitute Rubilio Castillo got a consolation head two minutes into time added.
It was Lowe's second international goal for Jamaica, with his first also coming against Honduras two years earlier in a friendly in Houston.
Jamaica will close out Group C preliminary phase next Tuesday against Curacao at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles at 7:00 pm (Jamaica time), while Honduras oppose El Salvador.
The top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the quarter-finals on June 29 and 30.
The Boyz are scheduled to return to Episcopal High School today for their final session ahead of Friday's encounter.
— Ian Burnett
