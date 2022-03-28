Boyz moving in the right direction — Bailey

Leon Bailey returned to the Reggae Boyz line-up after a long injury layoff, with a scintillating display in Jamaica's 1-1 draw with El Salvador in the National Stadium in Kingston on Thursday.

It was Bailey, in fact, who got the first chance of the game for Jamaica, when after being played through on goal by Andre Gray, rounded the El Salvador goalkeeper, but was thwarted by a recovering defender just inches away from the goal line.

The Aston Villa winger relished the opportunity to be back in the national shirt and back inside the National Stadium playing once again.

“It feels great to be back. It's always nice to be back in your country and it was a nice day to be able to come out here and be there for the team,” he said.

Bailey felt that the players should feel a sense of pride after the display against the Central Americans.

“Unfortunately, 1-1 for the team, but we did ourselves proud and we really looked positive.”

With the experience gained playing for Bayer Leverkusen in Germany and now Aston Villa in England, Bailey believes that he has a role to play to help improve the younger players in the team.

“I believe that I have a role [to play]. There are a lot of things that have been changing in the system, which is good and positive, and I feel like it was very much needed.

“There was a lot of ego in the team, and I think that has gone down, and for me as a professional and a top athlete and being where I am, I feel like it's my job to help the players and be a leader for the team, even though I am not the captain,” he said.

Bailey believes that the El Salvador game was the perfect platform on which to build going forward for the Reggae Boyz, with the change in style of playing, more to his liking.

“I believe I have a lot of experience and as you can see, I think that this was a game that everybody enjoyed and it was nice for the fans to see, even though we didn't take the opportunities that we had.

“But it starts somewhere, and I believe this is the right direction and you can see we played good football. We didn't look like a team that wanted to kick long, we were playing football, and this is what we are about now, and this is what we want to do going forward in the future.”

Bailey was busy on the ball all game, with his deft penetrating dribbles opening up spaces for his teammates, as Jamaica bossed the second half in search of goals. He credits the trust of the coaching staff and his teammates and vows to continue to do the same thing for the team in future matches.

“I feel good. Everybody knows that I am a top player when it comes to football and once, I feel free, and I am able to do what I want to do, that's when the best will come out, once I have the support of the coaches, the players and they understand that I am doing this to help the team.

“So, they understand that I am just trying to be there for the team in every aspect possible, so I am just feeling good.”

Jamaica will be hoping for a similar performance from Bailey when they come up against Bayern Munich defender Alphanso Davies and the rest of the Canadian team in their penultimate World Cup qualifier in Toronto this afternoon.

— Dwayne Richards