'Office' clash

From coaching staff to players the Jamaica team is a confident bunch heading into today's World Cup qualifier against Panama at the National Stadium.

Kick-off is 5:00 pm.

The Reggae Boyz conceded late in a 1-2 loss away to regional kingpins Mexico on Thursday and are last in the eight-team qualifying league without a point.

But the immense grit that they showed at the high-altitude Azteca Stadium — frustrating the hosts all the way to the dying embers — offered a promising foundation for the Jamaicans.

Left back Kemar Lawrence struck a defiant tone ahead of today's contest against the Panamanians, who have a point after a 0-0 result at home to Costa Rica on Thursday.

“We were disappointed with the result [against Mexico], but not disappointed with the teamwork or the work rate, because we know we have something positive to build off and move on. We have 13 games left, including this one against Panama,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The Reggae Boyz have not played inside the National Stadium for the past two years, and last faced Panama in a competitive fixture in the 2019 Gold Cup in the United States, running out 1-0 winners.

Today's game will be played without spectators inside the venue in adherence to the Jamaican Government's guidelines aimed to limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But a boost for the Boyz is that hotshot West Ham United forward Michail Antonio and a host of other overseas-based players, who were not able to make the trip to Mexico due to travel restrictions, will be available.

Some clubs in the United Kingdom recently moved to restrict players entering so-called 'red list' countries, such as Mexico, to represent their national teams. The decision was taken so players would not miss club games on their return to the UK due to that Government's quarantine rules aimed at reducing risk of coronavirus spread via international travel.

Jamaica is on the UK's amber list, hence there are far less stringent measures for travellers returning from the Caribbean island.

Derby County's Ravel Morrison, Fulham's Bobby Reid, and Kemar Roofe of Rangers are among a slew of other prominent overseas-based professional footballers named by the federation in the 23-man squad for the game versus Panama.

Head Coach Theodore Whitmore said it's a selection headache that he welcomes.

“Well, it's good when coaches can have headache in selecting the squad, but it's how we handle it. We have a lot of players — it's how we treat it [squad selection]… it's a headache that any coach would want to have,” he said.

While a lot of talk has centred on Antonio, who has scored four goals from three outings in the English Premier League season, Whitmore noted that the squad runs far deeper than the West Ham attacker, who is likely to make his Boyz début today.

“We look forward to not only Michail Antonio. We don't want it to seem like a one-man team. We have Bobby Reid, we have others players here, and we need players who are gonna help us, committed players who are going to bring us forward,” he said.

In other matches today, Costa Rica host Mexico, El Salvador welcome Central American neighbours Honduras, and Canada visit North American rivals United States.

While Mexico have three points and Jamaica are yet to get off the mark, all the others nations — including Canada, Honduras, El Salvador and the US — have one point so far in the Concacaf final-stage qualifiers.

The teams involved in the round robin, home and away are vying for three direct places to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team that finishes fourth will be involved in an intercontinental play-off for another spot.

Jamaica squad: Andre Blake, Wesley Harding, Ethan Pinnock, Ravel Morrison, Alvas Powell, Liam Moore, Kemar Roofe, Oniel Fisher, Cory Burke, Bobby Reid, Shamar Nicholson, Junior Flemmings, Dillon Barnes, Javain Brown, Blair Turgott, Daniel Johnson, Michail Antonio, Lamar Walker, Adrian Mariappa, Kemar Lawrence, Tyreek Magee, Devon Williams, Dennis Taylor