Boyz physical trainer Henry, Gen Sec Wint clear the air

Physical trainer Jason 'Buju' Henry has refuted reported claims made by Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) General Secretary Dalton Wint that he didn't make the trip for the Reggae Boyz friendly international against the USA due to US visa issues.

Henry pointed out that his missing the trip for the game scheduled for next Thursday at Wiener Neustadt, Austria, was solely due to a late contractual agreement, as he revealed that his current US visa is still very much active.

According to Henry, the situation arose from the fact that he was unable to make the flight, as he and Wint arrived at an agreement regarding terms of the contract mere minutes before members of the team were forced to depart the island on Tuesday afternoon.

This, after the JFF was advised that members of the delegation would need to be present at the Austrian Embassy in Washington, DC, at 9:00 am the following day for in-person Schengen visa processing and not via digital application as was planned.

“We had a discussion Tuesday morning right before the team left; our discussion and negotiations ended at around 1:20 pm and the team was scheduled to depart at 2:00 pm.

“Akilah [Campbell], the administrator, called and asked if I was at the airport and I told her I just came off the phone with Mr Wint and we came to some form of agreement that I can't catch the flight because I am leaving from Spanish Town, and another thing is that I didn't do a COVID-19 test as yet either, which would have taken up more time,” Henry told the Jamaica Observer.

“Akilah reached out to the travel agent and they told her that there is a JetBlue flight leaving Kingston to Fort Lauderdale at 4:30 pm the same day, so I would have to overnight in Fort Lauderdale and leave from there to Washington and I would have arrived in Washington 9:30 am.

“So my thing is that if I, or any other trainer, [am] of utmost importance, I personally think they could have made contact with the Austrian Embassy to see if they could accommodate a midday visa appointment. So they need to just come clean with the public, because in my eyes, they are making it seem that all this time I am travelling I don't have a US visa,” he added.

Meanwhile Wint, whose comments were published in another newspaper, argued that the publication was not a true representation of what was said.

“They had indicated that I said he didn't have a US visa; that is incorrect. The situation arose because he wasn't able to make the flight in DC to get his Austrian visa.

“We were trying to get him on a later flight, but because of the COVID situation, we weren't able to get him on a flight so that he could reach to make the 9:00 am appointment in DC, so it didn't work out,” Wint told the Observer.

He explained that measures had been in place to accommodate a physiotherapist, a doctor and Henry, the physical trainer, as part of the delegation, but the sudden change in situation resulted in a breakdown of negotiations, as each assignment involving these individuals required a contract.

“We had put measures in place, but you know sometimes circumstances cause changes. They are not permanently employed to the JFF, so when we have sudden change of plans it affects them,” said Wint.

“Majority of the staff are with a contract now and are comfortable, but we still have a few of the technical staff to deal with; some of them would definitely have to continue to be voluntary based on the situation that we are in, but as soon as we can get some of these persons the required contract permanently, we will.

“It will be difficult because these are professionals and their services will come at a cost to the JFF and budget-wise we are struggling to see how best we can sort it out,” he shared.

That said, Wint expressed optimism that the federation would have ironed out most of the current issues with players over emoluments for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers, Concacaf Gold Cup and Nations League competitions, after the US friendly.

“It is an evolving situation, each time. If you noticed we had some issues with the Saudi [Arabia] friendly, some of them we were able to resolve immediately, but some other issues keep popping up. But that is something that we are working on and the expectation is to have all these difficult times behind us as our focus is to do well in both the Gold Cup and the World Cup qualifiers,” he ended.