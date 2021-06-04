Boyz pick up pace ahead of Serbia friendly

KOBE, Japan — Reggae Boyz Head Coach Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore was in a refreshed mood on Thursday afternoon as he oversaw a spirited training session of his charges at Miki Athletic Stadium.

He, too, joined 17 players in a two-team scrimmage, conjuring up snippets of his former magic, in perhaps the best practice session since the Jamaicans arrived in Japan on Monday evening.

Whitmore and his technical and support staff have been on the edge as they awaited the arrival of at least nine English-based professionals, seven of whom reported to the team's base late Thursday morning to the collective relief of all.

Obviously frustrated with the way things have played out, the France '98 World Cup hero opted to take the diplomatic route, focusing instead on matters of a technical nature.

“First of all, it's good to know that we have got a few more players, and hopefully, another two will come in and we will have at least 19 players for these two games.

“It was good to see the boys out there this afternoon [Thursday] enjoying themselves, and that's a plus for me as a coach,” Whitmore told the Jamaica Observer shortly after the one-and-half-hour session at Monday's match venue where the Boyz will face Serbia in a friendly international.

The Boyz are also due to face Japan's Olympic team on June 12 for the second game of what was originally a three-match tour of the Eastern Asian nation grappling with a new wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A game against Japan's senior team slated for Thursday for the Kirin Challenge Cup was scrapped because the visiting Jamaica could not get enough players into Japan in time to field a team. Only 10 players, travelling from Jamaica and the USA, managed to get into the country on time.

Whitmore was particularly impressed with the new arrivals who showed little fatigue during the workout after their long-haul flight from England to Japan.

“You are always going to get this from these players as they are professionals, and they know what it takes at this level. When you looked at the first training sessions with the guys, it was the same thing,” Whitmore noted.

Even though the broader training programme has been hampered by the late arrival of the British group, the Jamaica coach remains upbeat that something can be salvaged from the logistics nightmare which has left the governing Jamaica Football Federation facing heavy flak.

“After these couple days of training, we should be better able to make an assessment [of where the team is].

“We just want to get them out there, and to improve session by session as we want the best out of them, the best for the team, and we want the best for the country, so we hope for the best every time they come out to represent the country,” Whitmore said.

Those arriving on Thursday are Reading captain and centre back Liam Moore, Wigan Athletic defender Curtis Tilt, Rotherham United defender Wes Harding, Blackburn United defender Amari Bell, Watford striker Andre Gray, Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Dillon Barnes and Sweden-based winger Blair Turgott.

Barnes and Turgott are new to the set-up.

One, or both, of the Bristol City pair of defender Adrian Mariappa and midfielder Kasey Palmer could arrive on Friday. There is now the possibility that Manchester United prodigy Ravel Morrison, who is presently a free agent, could also make it to Japan, the Observer was told.

The English-born players were delayed arriving in Japan on Monday due to them not having the approved negative COVID-19 test result certificate, which left the Boyz short in numbers.

After being denied boarding rights at their connection in Amsterdam, they had to fly back to England to get re-tested to satisfy the Japan approved method of testing, which is either by nasal or saliva swab and not by both as was the case with most in the England party.

In the widening saga, the Observer was reliably informed that Belgium-based offensive player Tyreek Magee did not board his connection in Amsterdam — despite having the requisite negative COVID test certificate — because he was reportedly told by a JFF functionary not to do so and should instead remain with his English comrades.

After languishing for two days at the Schiphol International Airport, the Upen midfielder was routed back to Jamaica where he is currently.

Another Belgium-based player Shamar Nicholson, who was also named in Whitmore's squad for the matches, was permitted to take the time to address a hamstring injury.

In another blow to bolster ranks, USA-based attacker Junior Flemmings, who was also scheduled to arrive on Thursday, is said to have been ruled out of the games — in what appears another case of travel arrangements bungling.

The 10 players who arrived in Japan without issue and on schedule on Monday are Luca Levee, Javon East, Dennis Taylor, Damion Lowe, Jeadine White, Devon Williams, Kevaughn Isaacs, Kemal Malcolm, Kevon Lambert, and Oniel Fisher.