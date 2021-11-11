Deadly weapon

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Jamaica striker Michail Antonio sat out yesterday morning's training session as the Reggae Boyz continued fine-tuning ahead of tomorrow's Concacaf World Cup qualifier against El Salvador.

Team doctor Derrick McDowell told the Jamaica Observer the West Ham United player, who trained on Tuesday, is injury free, but was being “rested” for the crucial clash against the Central Americans.

Antonio, 31, is expected to train with the Boyz for their final session at the Estadio Cuscatlán match venue this morning.

While on the sideline yesterday, the English-born player constantly gave pointers to his Jamaica teammates, particularly fellow forward Shamar Nicholson, as the Boyz engaged in an 11-versus-11 intra-squad game which lasted approximately 40 minutes.

During the practice session — the second for the Jamaicans since arriving in the Salvadoran capital Monday night — both sides were keen on sharp off-the-ball movements and ball possession as Head Coach Theodore Whitmore and his technical staff looked on keenly.

“I'm pleased with the enthusiasm of the players. The camaraderie, the vibes in the camp is good and [we're] pleased with what we saw this morning at the session and looking forward to the final session tomorrow [today] and the game,” Whitmore said after the team left the Salvadoran Football Federation training facility.

He said both teams were given specific tasks and players were to be allowed to give reviews yesterday afternoon based on footage captured by video analyst Sanford Carabin.

“We tasked both teams and this afternoon we'll get both teams' feedback when Sanford breaks down the tape. We want to hear from them if the objective was somewhat met based on what they were tasked with,” the former Reggae Boyz midfielder said.

With the Jamaican squad blessed with fast, powerful players, Whitmore — one of Jamaica's stars at the France 1998 World Cup Finals — noted that using speed against the technically oriented Salvadorans could be a useful weapon.

But he said getting the right team composition and having his technical plans properly implemented by the players will also be vital.

“That [using speed] is one of the plans based on the players we have available to us, but it's just for us to find the right balance and execute on match day.

“That [team selection] should always be a worry for any coach. But it's the execution on the pitch,” he explained.

The Jamaicans are sixth in the eight-team final-round qualifers with five points from six matches. El Salvador also have five points, but trail Jamaica due to an inferior goal difference.

Mexico lead with 14 points, ahead of United States (11), Canada (10), Panama (eight), and Costa Rica (six). Honduras are the bottom of the pile with three points.

Only the top three countries from the region are assured of a place to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with the fourth-place finisher having the chance for another spot via an intercontinental play-off.

Jamaica mustered only one point from their opening four final-round matches, but they revived qualification hopes with a respectable goalless draw with visitors Canada, followed by a spirited 2-0 victory away to Honduras.

Whitmore emphasised that building momentum is the key to a successful campaign.

“The last two games we managed to garner four points and we want to build on that. We have to build on the last two games.

“Every player here now understands, they know what needs to be done and that is going to be critical. No doubt [the team chemistry] has improved, but again, once we can find the right balance and the players go out there and execute then we shouldn't have any problems,” he said.