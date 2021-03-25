Chance to shine

VIENNA, Austria — Jamaica and the United States will add another chapter to their football history when they meet in a friendly international here inside Wiener Neustadt stadium today at 6:30 pm (10:30 am Jamaica time).

Organised by United States Soccer Federation, this window provides the Concacaf giants with an ideal opportunity for their young, talented European-based players to continue training while engaging in two games. They oppose Northern Ireland on Sunday.

US Head Coach Gregg Berhalter is hoping that the time spent together will help with team chemistry and a better understanding of his playing systems, ahead of the Gold Cup, Fifa World Cup Qualifying and Nations League tournaments later this year.

The Americans will have players such as Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna of Borussia Dortmund, Tim Weah of Lille, Yunus Musah of Valencia, John Brooks of Wolfsburg, Sergino Dest of Barcelona and Bryan Reynolds of AS Roma, among others.

On the other hand, Jamaica's build-up to said tournaments has been haphazard at best. Last year the Reggae Boyz had just a pair of friendly games away to Saudi Arabia, where they lost the first 0-3 before coming from behind to snatch the second 2-1.

Head Coach Theodore Whitmore would have been hoping to build on those two games with the core group of his player pool, but that is not the case. A wage dispute between the players and the governing Jamaica Football Federation has resulted in those players refusing to participate, resulting in a 20-man roster comprising 11 overseas-based players, eight of whom are first-time invitees, and nine locally based players, none of whom has played a competitive game in a year.

So for Whitmore, today's game is an audition for the three main tournaments later in the year, and not an opportunity to fine-tune his player pool.

Despite the obvious disadvantage, he believes he has seen enough quality, albeit after just two training sessions here, to set out a decent team.

Veteran Adrian Mariappa also believes that there are enough quality and professionalism in this group to deliver a good rendition of what the Boyz can do.

“They are all terrific players. I've played against most of them this season, and they are brilliant players.

“The boys at the back are some of the best defenders around in the Championship [English second-tier league], while moving up through the field, you've got talent going forward.”

At practice, Jeadine White of Cavalier FC tended goal guarded by Liam Moore and Ethan Pinnock in the centre of defence, with Amari Bell at left-back and Mariappa on the right.

Michael Hector and Jamaica-based Kevaughn Isaacs were posted in central midfield, behind Jamal Lowe, Kasey Palmer and Portmore United's Ricardo Morris. Watford's Andre Gray played as the point man.

As a group, they have trained together only twice, but Mariappa believes that if they bring their 'A' game and exercise their professionalism, they could spring a surprise.

Meanwhile, two of the Jamaican players have been ruled ineligible for the game after returning positive COVID-19 test results.

The squad is completed by Shaven Paul, Chavany Willis, Jabari Hylton, Renaldo Wellington, John Luca Levee, Curtis Tilt, Omar Holness.