Boyz upbeat despite Costa Rica immigration delay

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Head of delegation James Pearson says the Reggae Boyz are squarely focused on today's World Cup qualifier versus Costa Rica after two players were delayed at immigration for several hours on Monday upon landing in the Central American country.

“There were documentation issues concerning two players when we arrived at airport immigration. However, things are okay now, the players are in camp and all is well,” Pearson told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“They are in very high spirits and are up and ready to train this evening [yesterday]. The team is looking forward to the match against Costa Rica tomorrow,” he added.

On Monday, while the rest of the Jamaica delegation had been processed by immigration officials at the Juan Santamaria International Airport and left for the team hotel, Boyz players Kemar Lawrence and Norman Campbell were detained due to travel documentation issues.

Under Costa Rican law, people from four groups of countries can enter the country with or without a visa. United States and Slovenia are in group one — people from those countries are allowed entry with their respective passports or equivalent documents.

Jamaica is in group four, which requires travellers on a Jamaican passport to possess, for example, a US or British visa, or a visa issued by Costa Rica.

Lawrence, the holder of a United States green card, recently lost the document and has been using written permission from US Homeland Security as a temporary measure. He was initially not allowed entry to Costa Rica because he could not produce the physical immigration card.

Campbell, who is a resident of Slovenia, was similarly denied entry because he did not have the physical Slovenian passport in his possession.

After the intervention of the Jamaican Government, its counterparts in Costa Rica gave approval for Lawrence and Campbell to enter the country and join the rest of the delegation at the team hotel in San Jose late on Monday.

The United Kingdom-born players in the squad were also asked to show their British passports, which they all provided, while other members of the delegation were granted entry because they had a valid foreign visa or a passport holder from a country in group one.

The Reggae Boyz clash with “Los Ticos” is scheduled for 8:00 pm Jamaica time.

The Boyz are rooted last in the eight-team Concacaf final-stage qualifying table without a point after a 1-2 loss to away to Mexico last week and a 0-3 trouncing at the hands of Panama on Sunday.

Costa Rica, who lost 0-1 on home soil to the Mexicans on Sunday, are seventh with a single point.

Mexico are the early front-runners with six points, followed by Panama (four), Canada (two), Honduras (two), United States (two), and El Salvador, who are also on two points.

The countries are vying for three direct places to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team that finishes fourth will be involved in an Intercontinental play-off for another spot.

— Sanjay Myers