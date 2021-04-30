Braces for Joseph, Roach in County Championship

LONDON, England (CMC) — Alzarri Joseph and his veteran West Indies pace partner Kemar Roach were among the wickets, but their respective clubs experienced contrasting fortunes on the opening day of the latest series of County Championship matches on Thursday.

At New Road in Worcester, the 24-year-old Joseph picked up both wickets to fall to end with two for 80 as Essex marched to 266 for two.

Former England captain Alistair Cook hit 115 while captain Tom Westley was unbeaten at the close on 75, the pair having put on 139 for the second wicket.

The visitors started strongly with the left-handed Cook posting 71 for the first wicket with Nick Browne whose 26 required nearly 2-½ hours and included five fours.

Joseph got the breakthrough when the left-handed Browne missed a full length delivery that was angled in and was adjudged lbw.

However, Cook and Westley, who struck 10 fours and a six off 180 balls in a shade under four hours, frustrated Worcestershire in their century stand.

Cook faced 263 deliveries in 5-½ hours with 17 fours to mark his 68th first-class hundred before chopping on a wide ball from Joseph in the final session.

Westley, however, put on 56 in an unbroken third wicket partnership with Dan Lawrence (33 not out) as Essex ended strongly.

At the Oval, Roach claimed two for 40 as Surrey bundled Hampshire out for a paltry 92, with fast bowler Jordan Clark grabbing six for 21.

Roach struck early, getting Joe Weatherley caught behind for nine in the morning's 11th over with the score on 20, and returned to prise out number eight Scott Currie, also to a catch at the wicket for four.

In reply, Surrey were 131 for one with England opener Rory Burns unbeaten on 61 and South African Hashim Amla on 59 not out.

At Bristol, Leicestershire kept Kraigg Brathwaite's Gloucestershire in the field all day as they gathered 264 for four with opener Sam Evans hitting 102.

And at Cardiff, Kent were dismissed cheaply for 131 with West Indies fast bowler Miguel Cummins finishing on one not out, batting at number 11.

The right-armer then went wicket-less from five overs as Glamorgan reached 109 for two at the close.