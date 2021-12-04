Bradford loses in round of 16 in individual foil

Bradford loses in round of 16 in individual foilSaturday, December 04, 2021
|
JAMAICA'S Meeah Bradford lost in the round of 16 in the women's individual foil as fencing got underway at the Pan American Junior Games in Cali, Colombia.
Three Jamaicans are participating in the event, with Shae Martin losing all five matches in the preliminary round of the men's individual foil while Demario Steel will take part in the individual men's Epee where he will also play five matches in the preliminary rounds.
Yesterday Bradford won two of her five matches to advance to the round of 16 where she lost a close match 14-15 to Colombia's Maria Joe Figeuredo Sierra.
She had beaten Nicaragua's Andrea Laura Knoepffler Losciale 5-2 and Ecuador's Sarah Emilia Vinueza Burneo 5-1.
Earlier she lost 5-2 to Mexico's Jimena Torres Gutierrez, 5-4 to Chile's Katrina Alexnadra Proestakis Ortiz and 5-4 to Puerto Rico's Yimelis Amel Aristud Matos.
Martin was beaten 5-0 by Brazil's Ricardo Jona Pacheco Silva, 5-1 to Puerto Rico's Cesar Luis Colon, 5-0 to Colombia's Miguel Angel Grajales Mena, 5-0 to Venezuela's Jose Gregorio Briceno Cedeno and 15-4 to Uruguay's Dante Leonel Cerquetti.
— Paul Reid
