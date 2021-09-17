Brandon King positive despite batting slump

Brandon King is not overly perturbed by his recent lean spell with the bat.

The Jamaican cricketer was spectacular for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), but his output dipped considerably in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

“The nature of sport is such that you have ups and downs, so it's really about trying to learn from your mistakes and improving every day,” King, 26, told the Jamaica Observer when asked about his form.

“There is no guarantee of good performances. You can only be sure that the preparation and the training you do give you the best chance of doing well,” he added.

In the 2019 CPL the stylish top-order batsman scored a tournament-high 496 runs at an average of 55.11 and strike rate of 148.94. He struck a Twenty20 (T20) career-best 132 not out and three half centuries to propel the Amazon Warriors to the final, which they lost to Barbados Tridents (now Barbados Royals).

In 2020, King, who had a top score of 51 not out, mustered only 116 runs in 11 innings for the Amazon Warriors. This season, he gathered a total of 189 in 11 knocks, with a best of 77 as the Guyana franchise exited at the semi-finals.

The attacking right-hand batsman lost his place in the West Indies T20 set-up since late last year, and was not included in the squad for the World Cup to be jointly staged in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14. West Indies, the champions after victory in 2016, are to begin their title defence against England on October 23.

For King, it's back to the drawing board, and from there he is positive he can fuse together the formula that previously brought him success.

“Playing for West Indies is always the ultimate goal. That being said, I find it useful to focus on the present moments and the smaller steps that will help me to reach there. I will continue to work on my game and do my best in whichever opportunities I may get,” he explained.

“I think it's more about trusting your ability and having the confidence to perform at your best having done it in the past,” he told the Observer.