Brathwaite, Blackwood to lead Best vs Best squads

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Test Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and his Vice-Captain Jermaine Blackwood will lead two 12-man squads in two three-day warm-up matches in preparation for next month's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka.

The fixtures, dubbed by Cricket West Indies as Best vs Best are carded for October 27-29 and November 1-3 at Coolidge Cricket Ground, before the official squad fly to Sri Lanka on November 6.

“These Best v Best matches are a critical part of the Test team's preparation for the series in Sri Lanka,” said chief selector Roger Harper.

“For a number of players, it will be the only serious red-ball cricket they will have since the Test series against Pakistan and prior to going on this tour.

“So it helps to get them back into the groove of the red-ball format and gives the selection panel an indication of the players' readiness for the tour.”

Brathwaite will lead a side including the likes of stroke-makers Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers, along with impressive 20-year-old seamer Jayden Seales, while Blackwood's squad will feature veteran seamer Kemar Roach, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and batsman Nkrumah Bonner.

West Indies are coming off a 1-1 draw in a two-Test series against Pakistan in Jamaica last August, capping a mixed year of results for the Caribbean side in the longest format.

They opened the year with a stunning 2-0 trouncing of Bangladesh in Dhaka, featuring a weakened squad, and then drew nil-all with Sri Lanka in the Caribbean in March.

However, they suffered their first series defeat of the year when they were swept 2-0 by South Africa in St Lucia in June.

SQUAD A — Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales, Preston McSween, Nial Smith, Jeremy Solozano

SQUAD B — Jermaine Blackwood (captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Imran Khan, Shayne Moseley, Kieran Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican