Brathwaite double takes sting out of Scorpions

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Kraigg Brathwaite's monumental career-best double hundred took the headlines here Thursday, turning the tables on Jamaica Scorpions and putting Barbados Pride in a strong position to push for victory on the last day of their second round encounter.

The West Indies Test captain unveiled a priceless 276 — his 25th triple figure score at first class level — as the hosts piled up 521 for eight declared, to take a 193-run first innings lead on the penultimate day of a riveting contest at Kensington Oval.

At the close, his Test vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood was looking ominous on an unbeaten 24 from 31 balls, helping Scorpions to 56 for one – still requiring 137 runs to avoid an innings loss.

Resuming the morning on 137 not out with his side on 243 for two in response to Scorpions' 328, Brathwaite produced an innings of the highest quality to reach his landmark off 318 balls in just under eight hours with his 16th four – a back foot punch to the extra cover boundary off fast bowler Nicholson Gordon.

All told, the 29-year-old spanked 18 fours in a knock spanning 407 balls and a shade over ten hours, as he notched the third highest score for Barbados at the storied venue and the seventh highest overall.

Along the way, Brathwaite extended his third wicket partnership with Raymon Reifer to 166 with the left-hander scoring 71, and also put on 142 for the fourth wicket with Jonathan Carter (68) and a further 73 for the fifth wicket with wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich (26).

Reifer, unbeaten on 55 overnight, was the first casualty of the day, lbw to off-spinner Jamie Merchant in the first session after counting ten fours and a six off 162 deliveries in 203 minutes at the crease.

There was no let-up for Scorpions, however, as Brathwaite and Carter combined to push Pride to 336 without further loss at lunch.

Carter, who lashed three fours and two sixes in his 164-ball innings, finally perished before tea when he was lbw to left-arm spinner Patrick Harty who finished with five for 111.

Unbeaten at tea on 234 with his side well placed on 443 for four, Brathwaite fell with a triple century in sight, bowled missing an uncharacteristic heave at Harty as he tried to raise the tempo.

Reifer, who claimed six wickets in the first innings with his left-arm seam, then pressed home the advantage for Pride when he had Leroy Lugg caught at backward point for 10 with the score on 17.