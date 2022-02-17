Brathwaite hundred, Reifer all-round fireworks push back Scorpions

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — West Indies Test Captain Kraigg Brathwaite warmed up for next month's series against England with an unbeaten hundred while all-rounder Raymon Reifer pressed his case, as Barbados Pride responded strongly on day two of their contest against Jamaica Scorpions.

In a clinical performance at Kensington Oval on Wednesday, Pride wasted little time in wrapping up Scorpions' first innings for 328, as the visitors lost their last seven wickets for 29 runs in a 1¼ hours at the start.

Left-arm seamer Reifer scythed through the middle and lower order to finish with a career-best six for 23, taking six of the seven wickets to tumble.

Brathwaite then carved out his 25th first-class hundred when he marched to 137 not out, a knock which fired Pride to 243 for two — 85 runs adrift of first innings lead heading into day three of the fixture.

Reifer returned with the bat to stroke an unbeaten 55, while Shamarh Brooks chipped in with 39.

The morning belonged to Reifer, however, the West Indies player impressing chairman of selectors, the Desmond Haynes, with an outstanding performance with the ball as Scorpions failed to build on a stellar day one effort.

Resuming on their overnight 299 for three, Scorpions fell apart quickly.

Left-hander Paul Palmer failed to add to his 76 when he was bowled by Reifer in the morning's sixth over with only two runs added, and wickets tumbled steadily to leave the innings in tatters.

Test opener John Campbell, unbeaten overnight on 123, added just four runs before he was seventh out with the score on 310, lofting Reifer to Keon Harding at deep square.

In reply, Pride lost the out-of-form West Indies opener Shayne Moseley cheaply for four, the left-hander edging fast bowler Marquino Mindley to Campbell at first slip in the third over of the innings before lunch.

But Brathwaite then combined to add 100 for the second wicket with Brooks before putting on a further 143 in an unbroken third-wicket partnership with Reifer, to hand the hosts the advantage.

The 29-year-old Brathwaite faced 233 balls in a shade under 5¼ hours and struck a dozen fours while Reifer hit eight fours off 131 deliveries in 170 minutes at the crease.