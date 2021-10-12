Bravo's CSK get better of Hetmyer's Capitals to reach final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Shimron Hetmyer's cameo proved insufficient as Dwayne Bravo's Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by four wickets on Sunday to storm into the final of the Indian Premier League final.

Playing at Dubai International Stadium, Capitals racked up a challenging 172 for five with the left-handed Hetmyer hitting 37 from 24 balls and Bravo taking one for 31 from three overs of medium pace.

In reply, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) and Robin Uthappa (63) struck half-centuries to spearhead the run chase as CSK overhauled their target with two balls to spare.

Capitals will now await the winner of Monday's eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders for their second shot at the final in Wednesday's last qualifier.

Sent in, Capitals were carried early on by dashing 21-year-old opener Prithvi Shaw who top-scored with 60 off 34 balls, with seven fours and three sixes.

He put on 36 off 20 deliveries for the first wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (7) but Capitals lost wickets steadily thereafter and were 80 for four when he holed out to long off in the 11th over.

However, Captain Rishabh Pant struck 51 off 35 balls with three fours and two sixes, adding a crucial 83 for the fifth wicket with Hetmyer who counted three fours and a six.

Veteran Bravo accounted for his West Indies teammate in the penultimate over, taken in the deep trying to clear the midwicket boundary.

Required to score at well over 8½ per over, CSK lost South African Faf du Plessis for one with three on the board in the first over but rebounded through a 110-run, second-wicket stand between Gaikwad and Uthappa.

Gaikwad punched five fours and two sixes in a 50-ball knock while Uthappa belted seven fours and a couple of sixes off 44 deliveries.

Uthappa was one of three wickets to fall for six runs in the space of eight balls at the back end of the innings, but Gaikwad put on a further 30 for the fifth wicket with Moeen Ali (16) to keep the run chase alive.