Brett leads Jamaican marksmen, Forbes sees red

NEW YORK, USA (CMC) — Nico Brett scored his second goal in as many games to fire Birmingham Legion FC to their first victory of the new season, and lead a trio of Jamaican goal-scorers in the United Soccer League last weekend.

Playing at Legion Field in the south-east on Saturday, Legion FC earned a 1-0 win over Memphis 901 FC with the 29-year-old Brett scoring the winner in the 60th minute.

The victory came on the backs of a 1-1 draw against Louisville FC in their last game and a 1-0 defeat to Indy Eleven in their opener.

Reggae Boy Brian Brown was also on target at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque as his New Mexico United ran out 3-1 winners over Austin Bold who had Jamaican-born Nicholas Hinds as their scorer.

In search of their first win of the season, Birmingham needed good work from goalkeeper Matt van Oekel to stop from going behind early when Michael Salazar's powerful drive was pushed away in the eighth minute.

And Anderson Asiedu almost gave the hosts the lead in the 22nd minute but his volley was also saved by goalkeeper John Berner. Bruno Lapa was also denied in the 35th by Berner in a one-one-one opportunity, after being fed from the left by Jamaican Junior Flemmings.

With the game still nil-all at the break, it was Brett who broke the deadlock on the hour mark. Van Oekel launched a long kick out of the back which landed at Brett's feet nearly 30 yards from goal, and the former Jamaica Under-20 forward stabbed his shot off Berner from eight yards out, under pressure from the last defender.

Brett then squandered a glorious opportunity to complete his double when he was closed down by Berner from close range in the penultimate minute of the contest.

Legion FC are third in the Central Division on four points, while Memphis are bottom with a loss from their only game.

In the south-west, Sergio Rivas put New Mexico ahead with an 18th-minute header before the 23-year-old Hinds, a half-time substitute, equalised almost immediately after the break when he beat goalkeeper Alex Tambakis with a low, left-footed drive from the top of the 18-yard box.

But Brown restored the lead for the hosts in the 61st minute, one minute after coming off the bench for his first New Mexico appearance, when centre back Kalen Ryden sent a long, searching ball over the top into the box, and custodian Hugo Fauroux fumbled the clearance.

The 28-year-old Brown then pounced on the loose ball, rounded the keeper before producing a delightful chip into the upper right hand corner from just inside the box.

Five minutes later, Amando Moreno put the game to bed with a superb diving header, handing New Mexico their first win of the season in three outings, while leaving Austin Bold with a defeat in their opener.

At Dillon Stadium in Hartford on the US east coast, Jamaican Kenardo Forbes was sent off in the 78th minute for violent conduct, and Athletic capitalised to draw level in injury time thanks to a Luka Prpa goal, which cancelled out Russell Cicerone's 42nd-minute strike.