Briana Williams inspiring next generation of J'can female sprinters

BRIANA Williams, Jamaica's youngest Olympian to the Tokyo Games last year, is inspiring the next generation of female sprinters on the island.

Williams won her first Olympic gold medal for Jamaica in Tokyo at just 19 years old, when she ran the lead off leg in the Women's 4x100m final.

Her exploits on and off the track are serving as motivation for the next generation of young female athletes, who are paying close attention to her every move as they navigate their way through the sport.

A few members of the all-conquering Excelsior High school track and field team that romped to victory at the Anthrick Corporate Area Development Meet on Saturday explained how Williams is inspiring them to do well in the sport for which they all share the same passion.

Aleeyah Jackson says she is inspired by the determination that Williams has shown in her career so far and wants to emulate her.

“She is a talented young girl and she pushes for what she wants and she never give up on her dreams, that is why I am inspired and want to be like her.”

Kayla Harris described Williams as a role model.

“She is a young role model. She is young, she is still learning, but she is one of the best — and that is what makes her great.”

Shakira Rhoden says that following Williams on Instagram has helped her not to quit the sport on more than one occasion.

“I go on her Instagram page every day and look at the motivational posts that she posts daily, and her pics and her captions. She keeps me motivated to keep doing track and field because most times I feel like to give up, but I don't give up because of her.”

Jackson, Harris and Rhoden are members of the Excelsior Class 3 Girls 4x100m team that won gold at the Anthrick Corporate Area Development Meet on Saturday.

