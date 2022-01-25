Briana Williams opens season with 3rd-place finish

Briana Williams opens season with 3rd-place finishTuesday, January 25, 2022
OLYMPIC Games relay gold medallist Briana Williams opened her indoor season with a third-place finish in the women's 60m final at Louisiana State University's Purple Tiger Invitational recently.
Williams, who is also down to contest the Millrose Games in New York this weekend, ran 7.18 seconds for third place behind Americans Aleia Hobbs, who ran a world-leading 7.10 seconds, and Mikiah Brisco who ran 7.17 seconds for second.
Williams, who had won her first-round heat in 7.20 seconds, has the third-best time in the world so far.
At the Clemson Invitational in South Carolina, former World Championships 100m hurdles champion Danielle Williams ran a personal best 7.29 seconds to place third in the 60m final.
Former Jamaican junior representative Kevona Davis, of the University of Texas, was fifth in 7.31 seconds as Talitha Diggs of the University of Florida won while Davis's teammate Kynnedy Flannel was second, both timed in 7.26 seconds.
Williams had also run the first round of the 60m hurdles, winning her heat in 7.92 seconds, but opted out of the final that was won by American Kendra Harrison in 7.81 seconds.
— Paul Reid
