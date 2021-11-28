Brinks makes it safe in Pick 3 'Super Challenge Trophy'

Brinks, the Ian Parsard-conditioned bay colt, produced what could be described as a scintillating performance to land the $3.6-million Pick 3 “Super Challenge Trophy” in fine style at Caymanas Park yesterday.

The Restricted Stakes race for native-bred two-year-olds going over seven furlongs (1,400m) was the second leg in the Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) Two-Year-Old 'Triple Crown' Series.

Brinks, by virtue of yesterday's win, denied owners of Slammer, who won the first leg — The Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy — the possibility of capturing the $1-million bonus. In order to collect the $1-million bonus, the owner of the horse must win all three races.

The series ends on December 27 (Boxing Day) with the $4-million SVL Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes going over one mile (1,600m).

The victory was well-deserved by Brinks as the far-striding runner not only showed rapid improvement in his second career outing, but his mature run showed his true potential going long distances as the offspring of Bern Identity–Indian Bluff took the event with an electrifying run by winning, going away by 3 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:27.1.

With jockey Omar Walker in the saddle, Brinks was just held behind the early pace in third place down the backstretch as Prncsshootingstar (Linton Steadman) led the field ahead of Power (Shane Ellis).

Brinks came up in challenging mode when slipping down into second spot going into the half-mile turn before hitting the front full of running entering the straight.

With a couple of cracks from the whips and rapid change of holds from Walker, Brinks turned on the afterburner in deep stretch and went on to win easily in the end for owners Karen Parsard and Everton Campbell.

Tekapunt (Phillip Parchment) came from behind horses to get second place, three-parts of a length ahead of Prncsshootingstar in third place. Splits for the event were 24.1 x 48.0 x 1:13.1.

Brinks was one of two winners on the day for Parsard and Walker as the duo teamed up with American-bred Classical Orb to win the final event on the 10-race card — the $900,000 Pick3 “Supreme” Trophy over nine-and-a-half furlongs (1,900m).

Meanwhile, trainer Jason DaCosta and jockey Anthony Thomas teamed up to win three races on the day.

DaCosta and Thomas won with Uncle Frank in the fourth race, Super Duper in the fifth race, and Tradition in the sixth race.

Racing continues today with another 10-race programme.

— Ruddy Allen