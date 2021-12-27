Brinks looks a safe bet in SVL Jamaica Two-year-old Stakes

Bred by Bern Identity out of the Pine Bluffmare Indian Bluff, the talented Brinks became the top-ranked juvenile this season after his commanding victory in the Pick-3 “Super Challenge” Trophy over seven furlongs (1,400m) on November 27.

Racing then for only the time, Brinks won the Pick3 “Super Challenge” Trophy, which was the second leg in the series, by two and three quarters of a length in a time of 1:27.1 minutes ahead of Tekapunt and Prncsshootingstar.

Brinks gives the distinct impression that an additional furlong will not be an issue, especially given his undoubted class and will be hard to beat here. Omar Walker remains in the saddle.

The race is really and truly on for second place as a number of runners look good to fill that spot. The likes of Golden Wattle, Tekapunt and Perfect Brew could make things interesting and even challenge the favourite for top honours.

Golden Wattle, trained by champion Anthony Nunes, scored an emphatic win in the Dye Job Sprint over six furlongs on December 18 in a time of 1:14.1 minutes. Based on that run, Golden Wattle's chances to find a place on the board are enhanced and, having indicated that she gets a distance of ground, then a mile should not be a hindrance, and thus, should go home earning.

In addition, Golden Wattle is one of only two in the line-up who has won two races; Brinks being the other runner to have won two races.

Trained by Jason DaCosta, Tekapunt came storming home to finish second behind Brinks in the Pick3 “Super Challenge” Trophy last month. With the distance extended by a furlong (200m), Tekapunt is going to thrive over every inch of the extra distance and is going to play a prominent role in the outcome of this contest.

Perfect Brew was expected to be among the leading contenders in the Pick3 “Super Challenge” Trophy after finishing second behind stablemate Slammer in the Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy over six furlongs. In the Pick3, Richard Azan's Perfect Brew was never a factor and finished fifth by four lengths. Now travelling a mile, Perfect Brew will be truly tested, but should run an improved race.

The field is made up of Deezi, Giant Wheeler, Power Ranking and Fly Messenger Fly.

The native-bred two-year-old, $4-million Futurity event over one mile (1,600m) is positioned as the ninth event on the 11-race card with a post time of 3:35 pm. First race is at 10:45 am.

Meanwhile, a good-looking field of nine runners is set to compete in what is expected to be a fast run $2.5-million Christopher Armond Sprint Trophy going five and a half furlongs (1,100m).

After his upset in the None Such Sprint on December 4, Father Patrick is expected to lead home rivals here once again in the three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event.

Father Patrick tops the handicaps at 57.0kgs (126lb) but that is not a deterrent for this talented bay horse who can stay off the pace before pouncing when ready. Right now, Father Patrick is in the pink of form and looks all set to add the Chris Armond to his array of trophies. Oshane Nugent rides for Parsard.

Duke and She's A Wonder are expected to provide competition to Father Patrick.

Duke finished in third behind the stablemates Father Patrick and Rojorn Di Pilot in the recent None Such Sprint. With Father Patrick present here and not much change in the handicaps, Duke, based on the reduction in journey, might fall short of the target. But this five-year-old is tough and resilient and can never be ruled out of contention. It is important to note that regular rider Robert Halledeen will not be in the saddle on this occasion as Linton Steadman will be doing riding duties.

She's A Wonder was expected to give a better effort in the recent None Such Sprint than her fourth place. She has developed the bad habit of walking out of the starting gates, and that has to be addressed if this three-year-old is to stand a chance defeating seasoned rivals. With the light impost of 44.0kgs (97lb) in her back, She's A Wonder has a glorious opportunity of setting a mark in this grade.

Lure of Lucky, Nuclear Noon and Billy Whizz should play their roles and influence the outcome of the race.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Special Counsel/Generational/Blood Fire

Race 2) Beautiful Bran/Little Grovy Thing/Stickydon

Race 3) King's Magician/Magical Mood/Alimony

Race 4) Black Royalty/Stacyslady/Dash of Class

Race 5) Will The Conquerer/Baton Rouge/Jahsendblessings

Race 6) Rocket Lily/Heart of the Sea/Mental Warfare

Race 7) Mr Ambassador/Mamacita/Blu Attitude

Race 8) Silent Cat/Daytona Belle/Toughness

Race 9) Brinks/Golden Wattle/Perfect Brew

Race 10) Father Patrick/She's A Wonder/Duke

Race 11) Go Deh Girl/Patriarch/Stranger Danger