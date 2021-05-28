Broadbell bang on target for 110m hurdles Olympic spot

IF you are a fan of Jamaican track and field and didn't know the name Rasheed Broadbell before this year, you certainly know it now.

The former St Jago High School student continues to impress in the men's 110m high hurdles and, running yet another personal best (PB) at the JOA/JAAA Olympic Destiny Series 1 at National Stadium in Kingston last Saturday, was one of the stars of the show.

Only six men faced the starter but Broadbell, who ran out of lane five, had his clubmate Ronald Levy to contend with in lane four.

Left in the blocks by Levy, Broadbell worked hard to catch the 2018 Commonwealth Games Champion and was level by hurdle four before taking a slight lead at hurdle five. Thereafter, he was able to extend his lead with each flight of hurdles to win — with significant daylight between himself and Levy at the end.

Broadbell explained his sluggish start and the reason he was still able to come away with the win.

“I was a bit nervous at the start, that's why I had a poor start there. For me, coach says it's all about execution so that is what I did today,” he said.

At the end of the race the clock showed 13.10s, the fastest time run by a Jamaican this year which also eclipses the mark of 13.11s set by defending Olympic Champion Omar McLeod, a few days ago.

The MVP man surprised himself with the time he ran, based on the week he had in training in the lead-up to the race on the weekend.

“This week was my loaded week so I wasn't sure what time [to expect] but, as I said, it's just proper execution,” Broadbell noted.

His previous personal best time of 13.15s had been run at the same venue a few weeks ago.

Despite the steady improvement in his time, week by week, Broadbell refuses to talk up his chances of making Jamaica's team to the Olympic Games in Japan.

“For me, it's on the day. So, I rarely talk about expectations but for me, it's on the day when I step up,” he stated.

Broadbell did admit that the win and the fast time were confidence-builders, but vowed to remain focused.

“It boosts it a lot, but it's just for me to stay focused,” he said.

The 20-year-old is planning to keep things simple over the next few weeks, even as he tries to run faster.

“I train hard, stay focused and hydrate.”

As for where he is physically at the moment, Broadbell is in the perfect place.

“I am great right now. I am just happy to get a PB.”

The men's 110m hurdles was one of the premium events at the meet, which means Broadbell received a cash incentive of $100,000 for the win.

