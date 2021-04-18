MR FANTASTIC

Former St Jago High school standout Rasheed Broadbell stole the show at Velocity Fest 9 when he produced a scintillating 13.15s (-0.6m/s) to set a world lead in the men's 110m hurdles, upstaging veterans such as Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who won the 100m and 200m, respectively.

Broadbell won the event going away from a class field that included Commonwealth Games champion Ronald Levy who was second in 13.43s and Orlando Bennett who was third in 13.50s to set tongues wagging inside National Stadium.

The MVP athlete enjoyed the tag of world leader for a very short period of time, however, as American Grant Holloway lowered that mark to 13.07s at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in the USA.

Shimayra Williams of Elite Performance won the women's 100m hurdles in 13.02s (-0.4m/s) ahead of Oneka Wilson of Zilac Athletics who was second in 13.71.

Meanwhile, Thompson-Herah of MVP won the women's 100m in a smart 11.21s (+0.0/ms), but was made to work hard for the win by Remona Burchell of Sprintec who was second in 11.35s.

Burchell was fastest out of the blocks and led the race for up to 50m before long-striding Thompson-Herah hit top speed to take control of the race. Natasha Morrison, who won section two of the timed final, was third overall with 11.41s while running into a headwind of -1.7m/s.

There were six sections of the men's 100m, which was won by Nigel Ellis of MVP who won heat five in 10.39s (-2.0m/s). A number of false starts in a quite a few of the heats saw Oshane Bailey of Sprintec and Ackeem Blake of Titans being disqualified, while Yohan Blake failed to start after his heat was recalled at least three different times. Brendon Rodney of Sprintec was second in 10.40s (-2.0m/s), while Asafa Powell, who won heat four, was third overall in 10.48s (-2.mm/s).

Fraser-Pryce of Elite Performance stormed to victory in the women's 200m in 22.66s (-0.2m/s) ahead of Stephenie-Ann McPherson who was second in 22.90s. Schoolgirl Brianna Lyston was third overall, after she won section one in 23.28s (+0.5m/s).

British sprinter Zharnel Hughes of Racers ran a superb 200m to post a season best and meet record 20.14s (+1.1m/s), finishing way ahead of second-placed Romario Williams of Sprintec in 20.59s. Antonio Watson of Petersfield High was third in 20.70s.

Ronda Whyte continues to enjoy good early season form when she produced a second personal best performance in recent weeks to win the women's 400m in meet record 51.28s. The UWI pair of Candice McLeod (51.56s) and Roneisha McGregor (52.06s) were second and third, respectively.

The men's 400m went to Jamoi Jackson of MVP, who finished strongly to win in 46.83s as he caught Anthony Cox on the line to relegate the Racers athlete to second in 46.63s. Demar Murray of GC Foster College was third in 46.83s.

Roshown Clarke of Camperdown won the 400m hurdles in 52.66 while Kemarley Baker was second in 55.55s. Oshane Levy of UWI did not finish the race.

In the field events, Kai Chang of UWI produced a personal best 62.60m to win the men's discus ahead of Chad Wright of Throwers R Us who was second with 57.75m and Bradon Lloyd of Clarendon College 55.23m.

Samantha Hall of Throwers R Us won the women's discus with 53.79m, Tamara Thompson of GC Foster was second with 48.81m, while Roxene Simpson was third with 47.49m.

O'Dayne Richards of MVP broke his own meet record of 18.99m, setting a new mark of 19.15m in the men's shot put, while Kobe Lawrence (unattached) was second with 16.90m with Moses Parkinson of GC Foster third with 14.52m.

Tissanna Hickling of GC Foster won the women's long jump with 6.23m (+0.8m/s), Velecia Williams of Zilac Athletics was second with 6.01m (+1.1m/s) and Melissa Walker of MVP was third with 5.84m (-0.4m/s).

Shawn-D Thompson of GC Foster College upstaged World Champion Tajay Gayle of MVP to take the men's long jump. Thompson won with 7.81m (+0.1m/s), Gayle was second with 7.76m (+0.6m.s), while Aubrey Allen (unattached) was third with 7.47m (+0.1m/s).

World leader Shaneika Ricketts of Ricketts PC, who struggled with fouls, won the women's triple jump with 14.06m (-2.7m/s). Her clubmate Sandisha Antoine was second with 13.67m (-1.6m/s), while Ackelia Smith of Edwin Allen was third with 13.57m.

Domon Williams of Ricketts PC won the men's triple jump with 15.49m (-2.6m/s), Tevin Dunn, also of Ricketts, was second with 15.44m, while third went to Chevaughn Parkinson of GC Foster with 15.20m.

Elvis Graham of GC Foster was the only contest in the men's javelin and recorded a new meets record of 66.80m on his final throw.