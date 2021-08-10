Brooks, Holder return

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) — Batsman Shamarh Brooks has been recalled along with rookie fast bowler Chemar Holder in a provisional 17-man squad for the two-Test series against Pakistan starting on Thursday.

Neither Brooks, 32, nor Holder, 23, have played since the two-Test tour of New Zealand last December.

However, Brooks hit a hundred in a warm-up match in Sabina Park last weekend while Holder picked up three wickets to make an impressive return from injury.

More significantly, Holder replaces seasoned speedster Shannon Gabriel who has been left out of the squad to focus on improving his fitness.

Gabriel joins experienced left-hander Darren Bravo who has also been given time off due to an extended period within the biosecure bubble of the West Indies camp.

“Chemar Holder returns, having recovered from his injury,” said chief selector, Roger Harper.

“He will bolster the fast bowling department. Shamarh Brooks batted his way into the provisional squad by scoring an accomplished century. He will certainly add some depth to the squad's batting.

“Shannon Gabriel has been given time to rehab fully and build his conditioning, so he was not part of the preparations for the Test series against Pakistan which included the Best v Best game.

“Darren Bravo has been part of the bubble from the preparation camp leading into the Betway Test series against South Africa, and has been given a break.”

The squad will be headed by recently appointed Test Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and lacks any real surprises, with the core of the unit retained from the Test series against South Africa last June.

West Indies clash with Pakistan in both Tests at Sabina Park, with the second encounter scheduled to get underway August 20.

The hosts were soundly beaten 0-2 by the Proteas but Harper said he was anticipating a positive response.

“I expect the team to be highly competitive in every department while playing with passion, purpose and determination,” he noted.

“I look forward to the batsmen stepping up as they did in the series against Bangladesh and against Sri Lanka earlier this year in Antigua.”

Squad – Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Jason, Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican