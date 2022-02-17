Brown kick-starts Exeter's 4-3 comeback victory

LONDON, United Kingdom (CMC) — Former Young Reggae Boyz attacking midfielder Jevani Brown scored his fourth goal of the campaign to spark a dramatic recovery as promotion-chasing Exeter City fought back from two goals down to claim a 4-3 win against Harrogate Town at St James Park on Tuesday.

In a sensational English League Two game, Harrogate made a dream start with a goal inside four minutes from Luke Armstrong and Jack Muldoon doubled the visitors' advantage after 19 minutes.

Third-placed Exeter, nicknamed the Grecians, reduced the arrears after 37 minutes when Archie Collins was brought down inside the penalty area and 27-year-old Brown scored from the spot with his favoured left foot to the bottom-right corner to kick-start the recovery.

The visitors restored their two-goal advantage on 64 minutes, going 3-1 up through a George Thompson bullet header before Jonathan Grounds lashed in from six yards and substitute Tim Dieng levelled it up with a glancing header nine minutes from time.

Then, deep into stoppage time, Jack Sparkes curled a stunning shot with the outside of his left foot into the far corner to claim an incredible win.

Afterwards Exeter Manager Matt Taylor described the late comeback as “utter madness”.

“I don't quite know how to sum it up to be honest with you,” Taylor said. “It was utter madness.”

Tranmere Rovers, who are second in League Two, have appointed former striker James Vaughan as their new sporting director.

Vaughan, 33, who in 2012 tweeted that he wanted to play for Jamaica, made 46 appearances for the club before he retired at the end of last season.