Bumrah hailed after making crucial breakthroughs for India

CENTURION, South Africa (AFP) — Jasprit Bumrah was hailed by Indian Batting Coach Vikram Rathour after making two late breakthroughs on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday.

South Africa, needing 305 to win, were 94 for four at the close, with home captain Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52.

India's progress to victory was held up by a defiant partnership between Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen, who eked out 40 runs for the third wicket at less than two runs an over and threatened to see their side through to the close of play.

But Bumrah came back for a final spell on a hot afternoon and produced a superb delivery which snaked back and bowled Van der Dussen, who did not offer a shot.

Bumrah followed up by yorking nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj in the last over of an extended day to put India firmly on course for a win in the first of three Tests.

Rathour said the pitch was difficult for batsmen. “There is more and more variable bounce. The way we bowled today, if we carry on tomorrow we will create a lot of opportunities.”

Elgar produced a typically determined innings, battling for more than three hours against consistently hostile bowling in difficult conditions.

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada said Elgar's resolve needed to be matched by the remaining batsmen on the final day.

Rabada said the team could not afford to be distracted by forecasts of possible thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon.

Rabada took four for 42 as India were bowled out for 174 in their second innings.

It was a day of contrasts. India eked out 63 runs for the loss of three wickets in the morning. But the match moved ahead rapidly after lunch.

Starting the afternoon with an overall lead of 209 India took a more attacking approach as they added 95 runs off 18.3 overs while losing their remaining seven wickets.