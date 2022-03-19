Burnett, Distin win regional titles in the US

JAMAICANS Davonte Burnett of the University of Southern California and Lamara Distin of Texas A&M University were this week recognised as regional athletes of the year by the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Both were winners at last weekend's NCAA Division One indoor championships in Alabama, capping outstanding seasons.

Burnett, who competed at the JAAA national championships last year and was on the provisional list for the Tokyo Olympics, was named Men's Track Athlete of the Year for the West Region after winning the men's 60m with a personal best and school record 6.50 seconds.

He also dipped under 21 seconds in the 200 and ran a leg on Southern California's seasonal-best 4×400 relay that went 3:04.86 minutes.

Distin was named Women's Field Athlete of the Year, being awarded for the South Central Region. She dominated the high jump this season, winning six of seven events including the NCAA title and equalling her national indoor record 1.92m.

— Paul A Reid